What of 6666? Word of this series surfaced over a year ago, and it sounds like some horror movie starring overzealous demons or evil cowboys, although the name is a practical one. Let’s dig in more.

Yellowstone‘s legacy already includes two prequels. That includes 1883 starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Billy Bob Thornton, along with 1923, which will return for Season 2 with stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Additionally, Matthew McConaughey will unleash his Texan drawl for some sort of Yellowstone-associated series, although those details remain under lock and key.

Taylor Sheridan cannot be stopped with his vast array of TV shows already on streaming services and/or in development. Yes, the original Yellowstone series will end after Season 5’s back half, if it ever begins filming after the news that Kevin Costner is leaving the building. More spinoffs are coming, though.

Plot

6666 refers to the “Four Sixes” or the real-life 6666 Ranch near Guthrie, Texas. The series title makes direct reference to a Yellowstone Season 5 episode that saw Beth Dutton grow inspired by the ranch “to start selling Yellowstone-branded beef.” As a spinoff, 6666 will follow the lives, maybe even with soap-opera drama like the original show, of this ranch’s cowboys.

The ranch is not only legendary, but in 2022, Sheridan finalized his ownership of the Four Sixes, which was founded in 1879 and sprawls over an area twice as big as Chicago. Sheridan reportedly paid $320 million for the ranch and rustled up investors (who tossed $300 million into the pot) with his plans to film Yellowstone-related projects on location.

1883 filmed some scenes at the ranch, which might also be where Sheridan hosts his cowboy camps ahead of production stints. Since Sheridan writes a majority of scripts used for his projects, one can expect him to be particularly inspired after taking ownership of the ranch.

Here’s the official series synopsis for 6666:

Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 has inspired a new scripted series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.

Cast

Sheridan and crew are being very tight-lipped about casting news, and there has been zero confirmation on rumors that Yellowstone‘s Ryan Bingham and Jefferson White will be picking up their ranch-hand roles for this spinoff.