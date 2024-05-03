When Does ‘The Jinx – Part Two’ Episode 3 Come Out?

Forget about Dunkin’ — America runs on true-crime documentaries like The Jinx, the HBO Max miniseries about real estate scion Robert Durst, who was arrested and charged with murder the day before its finale aired on March 15, 2015. The docuseries wound up being so popular that the network (now called Max, because that’s a much better name than HBO, said absolutely no one) ordered up a second series about all the drama that has transpired since.

Unlike many shows in the streaming era, which have dropped all at once in bingeable batches meant to be devoured over a single weekend, The Jinx Part Two is airing on a weekly schedule. The first two episodes aired on April 21 and 28, respectively, meaning the third episode will hit Max menus on Sunday, May 5. The episode, titled “Saving My Tears Until It’s Official,” will continue to focus on Durst’s trial, which ran from March 2, 2020, to September 17, 2021, and ended with Durst convicted of first-degree murder and a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. The sentence turned out to be pretty short; Durst died of cardiac arrest at the age of 78 in January 2022. Still, his story apparently makes for some top-notch television.

You can watch the third episode of The Jinx Part Two on 5/5 on Max.