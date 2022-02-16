The Boys: Diabolical will soon arrive to tide addicts over until the flagship series’ third season, and the animated series will be kind-of canon, which is confusing as heck but, in short, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has said that some of these stories will be canon to the The Boys universe. Things are coming up Homelander again in this brand new trailer, which takes the audience back to when Homelander decided to step up and (at least claim) that he wants to use his powers to help the world. It’s not exactly a villain origin story (because he’s a “hero,” and it’s all so gloriously satirical), but it should be engrossing to behold the full episode.

Homelander’s early days get more spotlighting amid the mayhem in the trailer, as do several other episodes, including “An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents,” “I’m Your Pusher,” and “Laser Baby’s Day Out” (that last one is written by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, oh boy). Naturally, though, Homelander’s demanding the attention with his story. So far, we’ve also seen him in a Vought-A-Burger themed teaser where three Homelanders make out with each other. That’s certainly consistent with Homelander’s raunchiest scene in The Boys, along with how he was faintly attracted to himself in a scene where Doppleganger attempted to seduce him.

Via Amazon, almost everyone is voicing, writing, or doing both as a part of this spinoff:

Joining the previously announced voice cast are Kimberly Brooks, Nicole Byer, Frances Conroy, Asjha Cooper, Chris Diamantopolous, John DiMaggio, Jermaine Fowler, Emily Gordon, Grey Griffin, Randall Duk Kim, David Marciano, Xolo Maridueña, Dominique McElligott, Caleb McLaughlin, Colby Minifie, Eugene Mirman, Retta, Kevin Michael Richardson, Somali Rose, Parker Simmons, Ursula Taherian, Fred Tatasciore, Sean Patrick Thomas, Angela Marie Volpe, Gary Antony Williams and Jenny Yokobori. Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith, Antony Starr, Nasim Pedrad, Simon Pegg, Kenan Thompson, Aisha Tyler, and Oscar-winner Youn Yuh Jung were previously announced.

The Boys: Diabolical will debut on March 4.