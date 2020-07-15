When the new trailer for The Boys season two dropped earlier in the month, it opened with the team going into hiding after Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher mysteriously went missing following the game-changing reveal at the end of the first season. In a new feature for Entertainment Weekly, Urban reveals that Butcher’s disappearance will hang heavily over The Boys and dramatically impact how he and the team approaches their war on the out-of-control “superheroes” in The Seven:

“Billy thinks the only good Supe is a dead Supe, and this season is really a season about growth. He’s coming to understand that things aren’t that black and white, there’s a certain shade of grey. He’s coming to understand that there is a benefit that comes with tolerance and being able to see that if he can use an asset, even if it’s a Supe, to achieve his goal, then he’s got to do it.”

As Urban notes to EW, Butcher’s absence is “a bit of a mystery,” and that will be the case for both the audience and The Boys. At least for a little while. This time around, Amazon won’t be dropping the full season all at once, but will instead, debut the first three episodes on September 4 then release the remaining five on a weekly basis. According to The Boys showrunner Eric Kripkie, Butcher will be completely absent from the season premiere and then reemerge in the second episode with zero indication of where he’s been. However, where he’s been for those missing weeks will be revealed in a separate short film starring Urban and simply titled Butcher.

While there’s no official release date for Butcher, Kripkie says it will arrive sometime in the middle of the second season of The Boys, which will make September a banner month for fans of the crazed superhero-stomping show.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)