When Will ’SNL’s 50th Anniversary Special Air?

The beauty of Saturday Night Live is that it is perfectly okay to stay up until 1:30 am to watch finish the episode because it’s a Saturday! You can sleep in tomorrow! But the SNL writers famously never sleep, so maybe it was wrong to assume that they care about our sleep schedules.

Next year, the late night sketch show will get its very own 50th anniversary event on NBC with a “celebratory weekend” highlighting the best and brightest of the show’s expansive history.

At the end of the weekend, a live special is set to air live on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 8-11 pm EST. You would think that the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary special would air on a Saturday, but these comedians sure know how to crack a joke. Can’t wait to see how they loop Pete Davidson into this.

Saturday Night Live has been going strong (kinda) since 1975. It’s been long-rumored that Lorne Michaels would exit the series after 50 seasons, but he has not confirmed his exact timeline. He has, however, toyed with the idea that Tina Fey could take over.

“It could easily be Tina Fey, but you know, there are a lot of people who are there now who are also, you know [could be good],” Michaels said earlier this year. “Tina’s brilliant and great at everything. She’s a very important person in my life.” You know who is also an important person in Lorne’s life? Pete Davidson. He’s not busy at the moment.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)