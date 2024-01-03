When Will ‘Reacher’ Season 2, Episode 6 Come Out?

Good news for Reacher fans surfaced last week. They might have never wondered how their favorite human wall would fare while going up against a biker gang while wearing a suit, but the answer was nonetheless a satisfying one. Granted, this was not as satisfying an outcome as Paula Abdul once might have hoped for while getting horny for a singing Alan Ritchson, but everything has worked out for the best, and viewers were instantly ready for more of the Special Investigators.

When does Season 2, Episode 6 arrive?

“New York’s Finest” will surface on Friday, January 5. Yes, we recently learned that the honorable hobo cleans up well, but there’s no time for him to rest. Next, expect Reacher and the gang (Neagley, Dixon, and O’Donnell, all of whom are also pulling their weight in the muscle department) to continue digging into who is methodically tossing team members out of helicopters. They end up pursuing a suspected double-crosser, and here’s the rest of the episode’s post-funeral synopsis:

Back in the city, Russo has a difficult conversation with Marsh and makes a discovery about his boss. Meanwhile, Neagley locates Marlo, who reveals the truth about New Age’s plan and Tony Swan. With Russo’s help, Reacher and the team try to lure Langston into a trap, but the plan backfires with tragic consequences.

There’s perhaps too many complicated details in that synopsis, but as the Amazon show’s devotes know, “Details matter!”

Reacher streams on Amazon Prime.