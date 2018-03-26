NETFLIX

One of the hardships on writing for a show with a young cast, like Stranger Things, is explaining why Eleven is four inches taller than the last time we saw her, for instance, or why Dustin’s voice is cracking every other word. The best way of getting around the nightmare that is puberty: time jump!

It happened between seasons one (which was set in 1983) and two (1984) of the Netflix hit, and it will happen again for season three. While speaking at the Stranger Things PaleyFest panel with the cast over the weekend, executive producer Shawn Levy revealed next season will be set in the summer of 1985. So, expect references to The Goonies, Rambo: First Blood Part II, and Back to the Future. (And hopefully the year’s finest achievement, Porky’s Revenge!.)

[Levy] also added that Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink), respectively, would all be couples at the beginning of the season. None of the cast had gotten the script yet, so Brown, who plays Eleven, learned that she would be in a relationship on the carpet. “Mike and Eleven and are going strong, so that’s a relationship that continues, and same with Mad Max and Lucas. But Again, they’re like 13 or 14-year-old kids, so what does romance mean at that stage of life? It can never be simple and stable relationships and there’s fun to that instability,” Levy said. (Via)

That’s all fine and good, but the most important detail Levy dropped is that the new season will have no shortage of Steve. “We’ll definitely get to see some more of Steve in season three, and I’ll just say we won’t be abandoning the Dad Steve magic,” he teased. “I don’t want to say much more, but I literally feel that we were walking along and we stumbled onto a gold mine with Dad Steve.” He’s the Cool Dad who takes his kid (Dustin) to see Porky’s Revenge!.

