When Will ‘The Bear’ Season 3 Come Out?

(Spoilers for Season 2 of The Bear will obviously be found below.)

The Bear, FX’s Jeremy Allen White-starring Hulu sleeper series, kept the kitchen fires burning hot (even without a kitchen for much of the time) in Season 2. The show exclusively streams on Hulu, and on Monday, FX Entertainment President Nick Grad announced that (finally) a third season has been greenlit.

Finally, we’ll find out if Carmy gets unfrozen and erroneously decides to chase Claire rather than continue to pursue his dreams with Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) as business partner. It seems unlikely that he will be able to juggle both, but I guess the writers really wanted Carmy to get busy. All I know for sure is that we need more of Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as soon as possible. When will this happen?

Sometime in 2024. That’s nebulous but still pretty damn good news, considering that Hollywood has been at a standstill with the recently concluded WGA strike and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike happening through much of 2023. Then again, the show managed to turn around Season 2 barely less than a year after Season 1 debuted, so perhaps they wouldn’t have started production until around now anyway.

Can we put in more requests, pretty please? More than a few seconds of Joel McHale’s rude, patronizing Chef would be fab. Oh, and Will Poulter’s tattooed Chef is welcome to visit Chicago. That should do nicely.

The Bear is currently streaming two seasons on Hulu.