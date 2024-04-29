When Will ‘X-Men ’97’ Episode 8 Be On Disney+?

The highly-anticipated finale of Disney+’s X-Men ’97 will be released in three parts, so you know that enough serious drama will be going down over the next few weeks, hopefully only on-screen.

X-Men 97 picks up where the classic animated series left off in the ’90s and follows the mutant superheroes as they co-exist with those of us normies. The series features familiar favorites like Wolverine, Jean Grey, Cyclops, Storm, and Rogue.

In the previous episode, it was revealed that the presumed-dead Magneto is alive and well, though he is being held by the big bad Bastion. The first installment of the upcoming finale, titled “Tolerance Is Extinction,” will be released on May 1 on Disney+ at 12:00 a.m. PST / 3 a.m. EST. Parts two and three come out on May 8 and 15, respectively. If you can even wait that long.

Is this the end of the road for the X-people? Probably not! Cast and crew have already confirmed that season two is in the works. Composer Taylor Newton Stewart said, “We’re working on season two. But we haven’t started yet. I know a little bit of the storylines and characters. It’s always upping the ante. I mean, it’s pretty intense what happens. Yeah, immediately when I was told, I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s happening? This is incredible.’ So, just as a fan alone, I am very excited.”

Until then, here is the official trailer for the final batch of episodes: