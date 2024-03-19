When Will ‘X-Men ’97’ Episodes 1 & 2 Be On Disney+?

During the ’90s, the X-Men absolutely dominated the comic book scene thanks in no small part to art by the legendary Jim Lee, and an entry point that was bringing tons of fans to the mighty mutants: X-Men: The Animated Series.

Airing during Saturday mornings on Fox, the hit cartoon became a cult classic, and now, it’s roaring back with a new follow-up series X-Men ’97. Set to arrive this week on Disney+, X-Men ’97 will be a throwback to the X-Men’s heyday and tackle classic stories from the comics that never got a chance to be adapted during The Animated Series‘ initial run.

“When I first came to this, I was thinking about what the world of the ’90s was like, even issues of social acceptance and what does it mean to be different?” Season 1 showrunner Beau DeMayo recently explained to Entertainment Weekly. “It was so much more simplistic than it is today. [The X-Men] spent years telling humanity to embrace the future, walk into the future together. What happens when they get hit with a future they didn’t see coming? What does it feel like to be on the other end when you feel like that future is leaving you behind?”

As for when you catch the first two episodes, we got you covered.