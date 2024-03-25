Following its two-part premiere on Disney+, fans are champing at the bit for the next episode of X-Men ’97. The sequel series to X-Men: The Animated Series has been lighting up social media and giving Marvel a much-needed shot in the arm after a rough year at the box office and a lackluster response to Secret Invasion.

Episode 2 dropped a cliffhanger ending as a Jean Grey lookalike arrived at the doorstep of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngster just as the mighty mutants were finally adjusting to Magneto taking over the school per the surprising instructions in Professor X’s last will and testament.

While fans of the X-Men comics have a pretty good idea where this storyline is heading, X-Men fans who have only watched the animated series may not know what’s next. But they can find out soon when Episode 3 starts streaming.