Where Are They Now: ‘The Wire’ Supporting Characters Edition

Bodie Broadus (J.D. Williams)
Made four appearances on The Good Wife over a four-year span as Dexter Roja. Also on The Following and he’s been in a bunch of indie films.
Brother Mouzone (Michael Potts)
A well known stage actor, Potts was the original Mafala Hatimbi in Broadway’s The Book of Mormon. And of course, he was Detective Maynard Gilbough on True Detective.
Bubbles (Andre Royo)
His stacked IMDb includes roles on Party Down, Fringe (as a cab driver), Key and Peele, and Bob’s Burgers, where he played himself. Also shows up in The Spectacular Now and will re-team with Chad L. Coleman and Anwan Glover in the Joe Manganiello-starring Shoedog.
Chris Partlow (Gbenga Akinnagbe)
Recently wrapped up recurring roles on 24: Live Another Day (as a CIA agent) and Nurse Jackie.
Duquan “Dukie” Weems (Jermaine Crawford)
He’s rumored to play Damon Dash in Aaliyah: Princess of R&B. Also just released an R&B album.
Felicia “Snoop” Pearson (Felicia Pearson)
Wrote a memoir Grace After Midnight about her childhood. She was also arrested a couple of years ago, but seems to have turned things around: she’s working with Spike Lee and possibly BET.
Howard “Bunny” Colvin (Robert Wisdom)
In the past two years, Wisdom has added roles in The Dark Knight Rises (as an army captain), Comedy Bang! Bang!, Nashville, and Chicago P.D. to his IMDb. Not bad for a Bunny.
Marlo Stanfield (Jamie Hector)
Was on last night’s The Strain! Will soon appear on Person of Interest, too.
Michael Lee (Tristan Wilds)
His 2013 album New York: A Love Story was nominated for a Grammy for for Best Urban Contemporary Album, but he lost to Rihanna. On the bright side, he had a starring role on 90210 for five seasons.
True-Frost is also playing Elliot Ness in the final season of Boardwalk Empire, presumably before being arrested for going on a killing spree after being mistaken for Hugh Dancy for the thousandth time.
True-Frost is going to be in Boardwalk? Hot damn.
Ziggy was on “Low Winter Sun”. And even he admitted it sucked
In an interview, or did he actually break character to say it sucked? I stopped watching but that struck me as where it was headed.
No it was an interview about the show when it got cancelled. He said it had it coming because it sucked
“I don’t care. F*ck Ziggy.”
This was my response, almost verbatim, when one of my friends was trying to convince me that James Ransone is a good actor.
Elementary also appears to be hosting former cast members in guest spots with Prez, Bubbles and Wey-Bey featuring.
Thats why I fucks wit Elementary
Of all the tv characters who were designed to be the worst, Ziggy may be king … And Bey was a cop in one of those Alec Baldwin credit card commercials, talk about awesome irony
Namond was the worst! I love when Michael smacked him around for picking on Dook!
I third the Namond dislike. Poor Dukie…
The kids on The Wire were f’n great! They deserve better than 90210.
Just seeing a picture of Bodie makes it a little dusty in here for me.
You’re a soldier, Bodie.
wanted him dead after wallace, wanted him alive after he died.
@Coffee and Pie, Oh My! Word.
A mindfuck thing about bodie my friend pointed out to me way after I finished the show- right before he got capped he complained about how he was like a pawn in chess, and his death scene was just like a chess game. he got snuck up and taken like a chess piece.. Watch it its like a chess game. Maybe im just stupid for not noticing that right away but it was really cool
Bodie’s death was so difficult to swallow because, like Bubbles, he was one of the “Chorus” characters, a stand-in for the audience to represent all that is both good and bad with the world, caught up far beyond what he could personally change. Bodie’s death was the closest I came to crying during The Wire.
As someone who just finished watching the wire. This post is delightful.
Why couldnt Michael, Bug, and Dukie live happily ever after together. Why??!!
Speaking of The Strain, last night’s scene with the stupid lady feeding her neighbor to the shed vampire was the dumbest scene in TV history.
From what I remember from the book, he tells her to run and she does, but by then the worms have gotten into her. So that was new.
That said, I was surprised she went all Hellraiser on the yuppie neighbor.
1. I’ve never been more happy about a Where Are They Now than Ziggy’s. +1 Missing Can
2. Wallace is about to make the already shitful looking Fantastic Four reboot even worse by being alive. Fuck Wallace. Snitchin’ ass Wallace.
3. I felt legitimately sad when I saw Bodie in a FedEx commercial
You are corny as hell and bitch made. Wallace was the heart of season one.
And fuck you for blaming Jordan for Fantastic 4’s (probable) shittiness instead of Fox and Miles (one note) Teller.
@charliee How can a snitch with no heart be the heart of anything? Also, reread what I said, he’s not the cause, he’s a symptom of the already terrible idea. “Well, this shit is going to be garbage, may as well get a bitch to play Johnny Storm, too!”
Wallace was a kid, in an impossible situation. He was an example of a child drawn to the flashy side of running with dealers without the true understanding of the cost. After Brandon he unravelled a little bit which I think is understandable. Kid was 14 and spent half his time looking out for all the other orphans on the block. How is that kid with no heart?
And please don’t play like Jordan is going to some how ruin Evan’s iconic take on a third tier superhero.
You’re right, he should’ve stuck with being a stay at home mom since he wasn’t cut out for the game. I laughed hard at the Evans line, though.
“he should’ve stuck with being a stay at home mom since he wasn’t cut out for the game”
As much as I feel for Wallace, I can’t even be mad at that.
@MakingFlowers…He wasn’t cut out for the game?! You’re commenting on fucking Uproxx. You say one more fucking thing about Wallace and I’m gonna push my thumbs into your eyesockets and no one will give a shit because you aren’t a beloved character!
I didn’t like Wallace either. He had every chance to get out, but he stayed in despite not being cut out for the game, snitched, and got his.
Ziggy was awesome in Generation Kill, a show that is criminally underrated. Also thought Andre Royo was in that pilot for Hand of God with Ron Perlman.
Where’s Wallace Josh? Where the fuck is Wallace?
I laughed. Congratulations
Jamie Hector needs to be in more stuff — motherfucker is ice-cold on screen, but seemed really cool in person when he popped in to visit Bourdain and Michael K. Williams: [www.youtube.com]
Testify! Marlo was the best. The “MY NAME IS MY NAME” scene is arguably my fav scene of all tv. He showed zero emotion at all times except for that
Gbenga Akinnagbe also returned kicks for the Bears for a number of years playing the character Devin Hester.
Something about Ziggy in the Wire and Generation kill make him so fucking annoying yet you’re also kind of hoping he learns a lesson without being killed.
Damn, man. This warrants another Wire marathon
Just started rewatching this morning before I saw this. I just fucking love it man, I wish more shows were like it.
Snoop was also in A$AP Ferg’s ‘shabba’ music video last summer. but c’mon uproxx, no word on what lester freamon or that sexy redhead that went out with Daniels are up to??
Amen to Generation Kill but still fuck Ziggy.
I was pretty upset that Gbenga’s character on 24 was such a pushover when Chris Partlow was just about the ultimate badass.
Truth. Played the classic disgruntled middle manager that Jack yells at and has no respect for. Granted jack did that to everybody but atleast the other heads of CTU fought back, which was also stupid cuz they were supposed to be working towards the same goals. 24 is just stupid is the gist of this comment I guess.
I came here to say Fuck Ziggy til I saw your comment. Yeah, Fuck Namond, and his mother. God, that bitch was awful. No wonder Namond sucked so bad.
Anyone else surprised Dominc West didn’t catapult into bigger roles after the wire? I wouldn’t have thought my man would end up as a throwaway villain in middling action movies.
He still lives in London. From what I’ve seen he works to pay the bills and tries to stay close to home.
@Dave Star
That’s why I always liked Wee- Bey so much. He knows his woman is trash, so he asks the amazing Bunny Colvin to watch his kid. Dude was the soldier with the heart of gold.
Ziggy out here getting that loot.
fuck yall BODIE my nigga..was a MAIN character..homie went out like a soldier !!! ..this my corner fuck marlo !!!
by the way can we talk about how underrated the wire is for having some of the most fucked up and shocking shit in tv history ..I mean G.O.T had some fucked up shocking shit,walking dead to but nothing made me shed a tear like the shit that went on in THE WIRE especially what happened whit them kids..its fucked up especially cause shit like that happens every day .. Michael and dookie and randy..FUCK ..and then what happened whit bubbles and that kid ..the real world is a fucked up place ..
Didn’t RL Ziggy have a huge drug problem and Treme basically saved his life?
Biggest careers launched from The Wire…
Idris Elba aka Stringer Bell
Michael B Jordan aka Wallace
Everyone else is just playing for 3rd..
“I don’t care. F*ck Ziggy.”
At least he was a better character than Nick Sobotka. Seriously, fuck that guy. Terrible character, terrible acting, almost ruined the entire season.