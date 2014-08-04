Where Are They Now: ‘The Wire’ Supporting Characters Edition

It’s unfortunate that the first time we’ve heard from “Slim Charles” in a bit had to be when he was stabbed in a Washington nightclub , but with a cast as large as the one The Wire had, it’s also inevitable. Not EVERYONE can be on The Walking Dead, after all. Anyway, you already know what many of the actors and actresses on the HBO series are up to (Michael K. Williams, Boardwalk Empire; Chris Bauer, True Blood; Idris Elba, your dreams, etc.), but let’s check in with the talent behind 15 supporting, though essential characters. Links to their Twitter accounts are provided, when applicable.

Bodie Broadus (J.D. Williams)

Made four appearances on The Good Wife over a four-year span as Dexter Roja. Also on The Following and he’s been in a bunch of indie films.

Brother Mouzone (Michael Potts)

A well known stage actor, Potts was the original Mafala Hatimbi in Broadway’s The Book of Mormon. And of course, he was Detective Maynard Gilbough on True Detective.

Bubbles (Andre Royo)

His stacked IMDb includes roles on Party Down, Fringe (as a cab driver), Key and Peele, and Bob’s Burgers, where he played himself. Also shows up in The Spectacular Now and will re-team with Chad L. Coleman and Anwan Glover in the Joe Manganiello-starring Shoedog.

Chris Partlow (Gbenga Akinnagbe)

Recently wrapped up recurring roles on 24: Live Another Day (as a CIA agent) and Nurse Jackie.

Duquan “Dukie” Weems (Jermaine Crawford)

He’s rumored to play Damon Dash in Aaliyah: Princess of R&B. Also just released an R&B album.

Felicia “Snoop” Pearson (Felicia Pearson)

Wrote a memoir Grace After Midnight about her childhood. She was also arrested a couple of years ago, but seems to have turned things around: she’s working with Spike Lee and possibly BET.

Howard “Bunny” Colvin (Robert Wisdom)

In the past two years, Wisdom has added roles in The Dark Knight Rises (as an army captain), Comedy Bang! Bang!, Nashville, and Chicago P.D. to his IMDb. Not bad for a Bunny.

Marlo Stanfield (Jamie Hector)

Was on last night’s The Strain! Will soon appear on Person of Interest, too.

Michael Lee (Tristan Wilds)

His 2013 album New York: A Love Story was nominated for a Grammy for for Best Urban Contemporary Album, but he lost to Rihanna. On the bright side, he had a starring role on 90210 for five seasons.