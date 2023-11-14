Where Can You Stream ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ For Free?

Some Thanksgiving traditions are non-negotiable: you eat pie and/or turkey, you sit on your relative’s fancy recliner, and you watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. But that has been hard to do when the Peanuts gang has been so elusive as of late. Luckily, the Thanksgiving classic will have a free run on Apple TV+ to accompany your slice of apple pie. Or pumpkin if you’re into that.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will be available on Apple TV+ for subscribers, but if you’re not subscribed, you’re in luck. Non-subscribers can catch the movie on the service for free without an account on both Saturday, November 18th and Sunday, November 19. This is the only place to find the movie online, as it’s not even available to purchase on Amazon or any of the other usual suspects.

Apple acquired the rights to the gang back in 2020 and is currently developing a feature-length movie with Charlie Brown & co. on a brand new adventure in the big city (we don’t know which city yet).

If you want to be able to watch the movie year-round, you’ll have to pay up for Apple TV, which is currently $9.99 after a 7-day free trial. But then you’d be able to watch Snoopy’s cute little dance all the time, so that’s worth it.

(Via Apple)