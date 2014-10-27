Which Song Is More Appropriate To This Week’s ‘The Walking Dead’: ‘Hakuna Katana’ or ‘Tainted Love’?

The latest? Bob Stookey, the first “good” guy major characters to die from a zombie bite in a long while. In fact, the last time a major character on Rick’s side of the equation was killed by a zombie was T-Dog, if you don’t count Andrea — who shot herself after zombified Milton bit her — but that was only because the Governor set them up (Lilly also died after being bitten by zombies, but that happened off screen, and she wasn’t one of Rick’s people). Bob was killed by a zombie in the normal course of events, but of course, between the time he was bitten and the time he died, a lot transpired: Namely, Gareth and the cannibals knocked him out, removed his leg, and ate it, which resulted in the incredibly satisfying, “I’ve been bitten you stupid pricks! I’m tainted meat!” Bob done trolled the cannibals! And he sold the sh*t out of that line!
We didn’t get a chance to find out, however, if eating tainted meat — even tainted meat presumably cooked long enough to kill the virus — can kill a man, because Rick took care of Gareth and his people before they even had a chance to turn. That was a nasty piece of business, too. Rick followed through on a promise to kill Gareth, and he actually seemed to take some vengeful satisfaction in it. It was a dark and vicious slaughter of, by that point, defenseless people, and it may threaten Carl’s belief that “we’re not those kind of people.” Rick is “those kind of people” when it comes to cold-blooded cannibals, and he has no regrets.
Meanwhile, on the preacher’s couch, Bob slowly faded unto death, but he had some time to say his goodbyes, and to see — one last time — Sasha smile at him. His death was a heartbreaker, but on the upside, Tyrese was finally able to kill again, even if it was only plunging the knife into an already dead man before he turned.
There were two postscripts to the events of the episode. First off, even though the danger presented by Gareth and his men had disappeared, Abraham still insisted on going to Washington D.C. with an initially reluctant Eugene (and Rosita). Maggie and Glenn also followed through on their promise to go with them, after Abraham helped Rick take down Gareth and his people.
Meanwhile, Daryl also showed up in the last seconds of the episode, and he brought a friend, though we don’t know who it is. Carol? Beth? Morgan? A stranger? We’ll find out next week (although, the “next on” scenes seemed to give it away).
I’m just suprised they finished off “The Hunters” story arc so quickly.
My thought as the episode went down was “How does he know all their names? Oh right, they’ve been spying on them since they left Terminus.” no need for off screen meet and greet. Seems pretty obvious to me.
I think next week is going to be a “Why you were away” episode. It will be everything that happened to Beth after she went missing and it will lead up to the show’s “present” where Daryl and Carol will be following the car. Episode will end with the original cliffhanger from last night unanswered and then add another cliffhanger to it. It’s a necessary episode to fill in the back story of wtf has been going on with Beth but it isn’t going to move any of the plot forward.
Those two guys from Philadelphia back in season 2 were better villains than Gareth, everyone knows Shane was the best villain
What was the point of showing the zombies cracking the glass at the school? If we are to assume now that it was foreshadowing of the trouble coming the church’s way, I’d like to have seen more establishment of how large the group was that’s behind the glass.
Are we going to get stories about the splintered group now? The one going to DC and the Church (throw in Beth’s story too)?
That banner at the end has single-handedly turned my week around. Thank you.
My favorite part is when TV’s best new villain listed everyone in the church. By name.
I want a GIF of Judith’s facial expressions.
POSSIBLE FUTURE SPOILERS ABOUND!
Glad to see the return of THE BLACK GUY RULE though. I was wondering how long Bob and Tyreese would last together. But, as is the show’s rule, only one brother can exist in the universe at a time.
Oh, and don’t forget Morgan, too…
Get with the times, that rule doesn’t apply anymore, because even though Bob’s gone, we still have both Tyreese & the nex black rev, too. Not to mention Sasha & Michonne, too…
Gareth was obviously a calculated, methodical man. He was seen basically keeping some sort of record when he came to the trough. I don’t know how people automatically assume that the only way he knows Bob’s name is this wild theory. Also, we don’t know what happened when Bob’s group (Maggie, Glenn, Sasha, etc.) entered Terminus… how long they interacted with Gareth’s group and did a “get to know you” before placed in the train car. Maybe the governor told him when he escaped the prison attack.
After losing both Carol and Beth to a zombified T-Dogg, Darryl ran into Morgan and has brought him back. This will lead to (correct) speculation that Tyreese’s days are numbered.
Morgan, Tyreese, The New Rev, Sasha, Michonne…the days of the “one black guy” rule on this show ended about two seasons ago…
really digging this season so far…not wasting times on storylines and actually moving the plot. i hope they can keep it up.
This was a shitty write up.
Had it made no mention of the obviously incorrect ‘theory” I might have let it slide, but nope, not going to happen. Bob gave us his whole story over the his run on the show and I highly doubt any of it was lies.
Eh, my biggest gripe was no mention of the red handled machete.
That was the thing about the promise, that he actually said what he was going to use to do it, and followed through. Not just that he would kill him.
Do you expect any less from Rowles???
I’m jut surprised he didn’t postulate that Daryl had The Governor with him…
“Meanwhile, Daryl also showed up in the last seconds of the episode, and he brought a friend, though we don’t know who it is. Carol? Beth? Morgan? A stranger? We’ll find out next week (although, the “next on” scenes seemed to give it away)”
Guess I missed it. Who did it give away?
Thank you, sir. So it’s not the Governor or a Terminus mole, then…
Preview showed Beth in a hospital… I guess that equates to her being with Daryl according to Rowlslock Holmes.
So far still so good, but unless I missed something, or there IS a mole in the group that’s not Bob…..how the hell did Gareth know everyone’s names? Even Judith? Because they were the ones following them? That’s a little weak I feel…
Tyrese told Martin what Judith’s name is. But Gareth did not know Carol’s name, called her grey haired queen bitch or something awesome like that.
I thought the memorial room was for the people who were killed when Terminus was invaded?
Also, I don’t remember, but did they actually introduce themselves to hat guy? I remember them being pretty stand offish from beat one, but i could be mis-remembering
Because he got their names when they introduced themselves before everything went to crap at Terminus? How do you think the Termites knew to write their names down on that memorial room thing they had?
Because they all introduced themselves off screen.
Detroit Tigers Hat Guy knew Carol, Tyreese, and Judith’s names, so he could have plausibly filled in the blanks.
@DeadMeat They likely learned Judith’s name via dude Tyrese failed to kill.
ehhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh that’s pretty lame. Also, if that were the case, he still wouldn’t know a. they had a baby with them, and b. what that baby’s name was
Gareth must have learned them back at Terminus. During an offscreen “meet and greet” or “greet your meat” scene.
Right? What have we had to deal with so far? Bob’s a Terminus mole. Bob’s immune. Lizzie, a child, killed Karen and David and dragged their corpses outside. The Governor was behind everything bad at the prison including the super flu or whatever.
More watching and writing about the show. Less trying to get yourself over.
“although I still think the Bob Stookey theory is accurate.”
Such an effing Troll, Dustin.
I had a rare, literal LOL moment when I read that. If Rowles keeps doubling down on dumb shit like that just to troll people, he’s going to win me over in no time.
“Trowles’d”
At least he’s given up on the “Bob is immune to the infection” theory.
I know most of the show was at night, but parts were too dark to see on screen. I thought it was just my night blindness, but the screencaps here are barely visible as well. Realism can go too far.
The scenes they showed on Talking Dead looked like they were filmed under frigging Stadium lights
I’m surprised that no one has pointed out that as the seasons go on, Rick begins to look more and more like Rafi from The League.
plus one million.
I hope he starts referring to Tyrese as Brian.
No need to point it out. We were obviously all thinking it.
“…never wore out his welcome”? are we watching the same show?
Rowles is not good with the write-ups, but he’s right about that. It was only a small part across four episodes.
I’d argue that Season 4 Rick actually did give fucks but the graphic flows better the way it is. And last night Rick was 100% Fuck You Rick
Well one theory was right, no more than 2 former cast members of The Wire can be on The Walking Dead at the same time for more than two episodes. RIP Bob
Great recap Rowles I always look forward to seeing how you dissect the latest episode!!!
Sincerely,
RRR
Other things Dustin believes are accurate:
– Ptolemaic solar system
– A perfectly flat earth
– The Long-Island medium
And Chibs was working with the Irish the whole time! (See: Anarchy, Sons of)
It was kind of disappointing that the group’s overruling of Rick RE: marching back into Terminus and finishing them all off didn’t really have any consequences, other than Bob getting his leg cut off and suffering more than he would have after being bitten.
Also, there was no payoff for Tyrese not killing Ballcap Guy. Gareth made a reference to it, but that Tyrese had to stab Bob in relief of Sasha is something he should have and might have done regardless. I was actually worried they were going to puss out and let poor Bob turn.
There were very few zombies in this episode. Maybe they should have?
Tainted Love. Though if I could do a write in, the Arthur theme song.
I’d write-in Air Supply, “Even The Nights Are Better (Without You)”
was that bobs machete that rick used to kill gareth whit ?????? ( I know the one rick is using has a red handle but…a ..man can ..dream cant he …)
Don’t think it was Bob’s but it was the same red handled machete Rick told Gareth he was going to kill him with when they were about to be butchered at Terminus.
maaan im gonna miss bob ..he was one of the only characters to actually be different and try to be happy and cheerful at times instead of gloomy and pissed and always have that were fucked “look”…
Bob was super creepy and added little to the show beyond giving Dustin something to over analyze.
Again with the harebrained theorizing.
RIP TO THE GREATEST VILLAIN IN THE HISTORY OF THE SILVER SCREEN PER ROWLES!!! THE WAY THAT GARETH PREPARED A HUMAN AND KNEW EVERYONE’S NAME WAS BRANDO-ESQUE!!!
Plus, like the season’s comic con trailer, he just wanted to go to Washington and cure this thing. oh well.
@TmF That’s a good point, honestly. He was barely even a villain. Certainly not better than the Gov.
I especially like how Gareth killed zero members of the group. How diabolical.
The “Bob Stookey Theory” is clearly not true at all. Nice try though.
This entire theory hinged on Gareth knowing only Bob’s name.
Then, Gareth gave a Mickey Mouse-like role call of everyone left behind at the church. Which I found to be sublime.
This really has nothing to do with anything, but who actually knew what Bob’s name was, if not for this site? Zero percent chance I need clarification on which Bob we’re talking about if we leave his last name off.
That’s the great mystery!
But was Bob working for the Irish?