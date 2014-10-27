Which Song Is More Appropriate To This Week’s ‘The Walking Dead’: ‘Hakuna Katana’ or ‘Tainted Love’?

For a show set in a zombie apocalypse, we haven’t seen a lot of major characters die from zombie bites lately, and last night’s episode, “Four Walls and a Roof,” was a good reminder that — while humans are still the biggest danger in— walkers claim their share of victims, too.

The latest? Bob Stookey, the first “good” guy major characters to die from a zombie bite in a long while. In fact, the last time a major character on Rick’s side of the equation was killed by a zombie was T-Dog, if you don’t count Andrea — who shot herself after zombified Milton bit her — but that was only because the Governor set them up (Lilly also died after being bitten by zombies, but that happened off screen, and she wasn’t one of Rick’s people). Bob was killed by a zombie in the normal course of events, but of course, between the time he was bitten and the time he died, a lot transpired: Namely, Gareth and the cannibals knocked him out, removed his leg, and ate it, which resulted in the incredibly satisfying, “I’ve been bitten you stupid pricks! I’m tainted meat!” Bob done trolled the cannibals! And he sold the sh*t out of that line!

We didn’t get a chance to find out, however, if eating tainted meat — even tainted meat presumably cooked long enough to kill the virus — can kill a man, because Rick took care of Gareth and his people before they even had a chance to turn. That was a nasty piece of business, too. Rick followed through on a promise to kill Gareth, and he actually seemed to take some vengeful satisfaction in it. It was a dark and vicious slaughter of, by that point, defenseless people, and it may threaten Carl’s belief that “we’re not those kind of people.” Rick is “those kind of people” when it comes to cold-blooded cannibals, and he has no regrets.

Meanwhile, on the preacher’s couch, Bob slowly faded unto death, but he had some time to say his goodbyes, and to see — one last time — Sasha smile at him. His death was a heartbreaker, but on the upside, Tyrese was finally able to kill again, even if it was only plunging the knife into an already dead man before he turned.

There were two postscripts to the events of the episode. First off, even though the danger presented by Gareth and his men had disappeared, Abraham still insisted on going to Washington D.C. with an initially reluctant Eugene (and Rosita). Maggie and Glenn also followed through on their promise to go with them, after Abraham helped Rick take down Gareth and his people.

Meanwhile, Daryl also showed up in the last seconds of the episode, and he brought a friend, though we don’t know who it is. Carol? Beth? Morgan? A stranger? We’ll find out next week (although, the “next on” scenes seemed to give it away).