HBO

Whitney Cummings is a busy woman. Following her stint as co-showrunner of the Roseanne revival’s first (and only) season, the comedian is currently working with Lee Daniels and Lisa Kudrow on Good People, an upcoming Amazon series about the #MeToo movement on college campuses. Despite sticking with the same medium through which she gave us 2 Broke Girls and Whitney, however, Cummings hasn’t forgotten her stand-up roots. Hence Can I Touch It?, her new Netflix special that debuts in late July.

Cummings announced the special on social media with a video made with what looks like a WiFi-powered front door security system. “Self-promotion has gotten so constant and embarrassing that it’s literally come to this… but today is the day I finally get to announce that my new stand up special is called CAN I TOUCH IT?” she wrote on Instagram. “What topics do you think I CAN touch?”

Filmed in Cummings’ hometown of Washington D.C., Can I Touch It? follows in the footsteps of her HBO special I’m Your Girlfriend and her two previous Comedy Central specials, Money Shot and I Love You. More often than not, these specials have delved into the nitty-gritty details of being a woman in (and surviving the men of) modern society — though with a comedic twist, of course. So, of course, parsing through all the new “rules” that men have to follow and the promise of sex robots are on the table.