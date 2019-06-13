Whitney Cummings’ New Netflix Comedy Special Will Ask If She Can ‘Touch It’

06.13.19 10 mins ago

HBO

Whitney Cummings is a busy woman. Following her stint as co-showrunner of the Roseanne revival’s first (and only) season, the comedian is currently working with Lee Daniels and Lisa Kudrow on Good People, an upcoming Amazon series about the #MeToo movement on college campuses. Despite sticking with the same medium through which she gave us 2 Broke Girls and Whitney, however, Cummings hasn’t forgotten her stand-up roots. Hence Can I Touch It?, her new Netflix special that debuts in late July.

Cummings announced the special on social media with a video made with what looks like a WiFi-powered front door security system. “Self-promotion has gotten so constant and embarrassing that it’s literally come to this… but today is the day I finally get to announce that my new stand up special is called CAN I TOUCH IT?” she wrote on Instagram. “What topics do you think I CAN touch?”

Filmed in Cummings’ hometown of Washington D.C., Can I Touch It? follows in the footsteps of her HBO special I’m Your Girlfriend and her two previous Comedy Central specials, Money Shot and I Love You. More often than not, these specials have delved into the nitty-gritty details of being a woman in (and surviving the men of) modern society — though with a comedic twist, of course. So, of course, parsing through all the new “rules” that men have to follow and the promise of sex robots are on the table.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stand-Up#Comedy#Streaming#Netflix
TAGScomedyNETFLIXSTAND-UPstreamingWHITNEY CUMMINGS

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.11.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.11.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP