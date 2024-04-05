A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight just took a major step towards becoming the next Game of Thrones prequel. The series will reportedly adapt the “Tales of Dunk and Egg” stories by Thrones author George R.R. Martin, and we now know who is playing said Dunk and said Egg.

According to Variety, Peter Claffey has been cast as Dunk and Dexter Sol Ansell has been cast as Egg. Claffey is a former rugby player whose recent credits include the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters and the BBC Three horror comedy series Wrecked. Ansell, who started his acting career at four years old, was last seen in The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Over the years, Martin has written three stories starring the knight and squire: The Hedge Knight all the way back in 1998, The Sworn Sword in 2003, and The Mystery Knight in 2010. All three were collected in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which was published in 2015 during the height of the original Game of Thrones series run on HBO.

Here’s the official synopsis for the prequel series, which will be the second to make it air following House of the Dragon:

A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight does not have a release date, but with filming set to take place in 2024, the series could potentially debut on HBO some time in 2025.

(Via Variety)