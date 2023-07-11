In 20 years, Top Chef has been to San Francisco, Texas, Chicago, Miami, Kentucky, NYC, and many more, but its next trip is one it’ll have to take without longtime host Padma Lakshmi. In her place, Season 10 winner Kristen Kish will take on hosting duties as the show sets up shop in Wisconsin. Chef Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will return as judges, presumably with a rotating spot for special guests.

“Top Chef is where I started my journey – first as a competing chef, then a guest judge and now as host I have the honor of helping to continue to build this brand,” Kish told Variety. “I’m thrilled to sit alongside Gail and Tom as we get to know new incredible chefs and see what they cook up. It feels like coming home.”

Hope she packed her knives.

Since winning in 2012, Kish was head chef at Boston-based Menton and opened up the Arlo Grey Restaurant in Austin. She’s also authored cookbooks, and has hosted several TV foodie shows, including 36 Hours, Restaurants At The End of the World, and Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.

Meanwhile, Lakshmi fans can find her crisscrossing America for Hulu’s Taste the Nation and in old reruns of Star Trek: Enterprise. Be on the lookout for the 21st season of Top Chef next year.