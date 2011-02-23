‘Glee’ to Perform Original Songs

After a mere 113 or so covers of successful hit songs, “Glee” will finally air two — GASP! — original songs next month.
According a press release from Columbia Records, the label behind “Glee: The Music,” the Fox show’s Mar. 15 episode will feature two original tracks, titled “Loser Like Me” and “Get It Right.”
While “Get It Right” is described as a ballad sung by Lea Michele, “Loser Like Me” sees the whole cast collaborating. The song was co-written by Max Martin, most recently known as the co-producer of Britney Spears’ upcoming album, “Femme Fatale.” Both songs will be featured on “Glee: The Music, Volume 5,” set for release Mar. 8. [Billboard]
Well, if the guy who wrote the song is Britney Spears’s producer, then it HAS to be good. Now, if anybody needs me, I’ll be over here making fart sounds with my armpit. It’s an original composition from my upcoming album “Femme Fartale.”
The show is now approximately 1% original. Congratulations, Glee!
Now, if anybody needs me, I’ll be over here making fart sounds with my armpit. It’s an original composition from my upcoming album “Femme Fartale.”
And I’ll be hitting you with a lawsuit for infringing my intellectual property rights relating to my microbrew, “Femme Fart Ale.” It’s huge in Germany.
Maybe this is the beginning of the end?
How long must I wait for the Jethro Tull episode?
@Taco- It’s on Fox. It’s not going anywhere.
See: Idol, American.
This show and the popularity of High School Musical tells me that 1950s america would punch us and call us a pussy.
Wow, Jeff Winger really can convince anyone to do anything.
I think it’s worth saying that at the very least, Cop Rock put out original music.
**Jazz Hands**
When is Paul Blartt going to be a guest star?
More handsome: Glenn Close’s jawline or Lea Michele’s nose?
Femme Fartale…wait, wasn’t that from the album The Pelvic Underground and Fecal?