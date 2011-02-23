‘Glee’ to Perform Original Songs

02.23.11 8 years ago 11 Comments

After a mere 113 or so covers of successful hit songs, “Glee” will finally air two — GASP! — original songs next month.

According a press release from Columbia Records, the label behind “Glee: The Music,” the Fox show’s Mar. 15 episode will feature two original tracks, titled “Loser Like Me” and “Get It Right.”

While “Get It Right” is described as a ballad sung by Lea Michele, “Loser Like Me” sees the whole cast collaborating. The song was co-written by Max Martin, most recently known as the co-producer of Britney Spears’ upcoming album, “Femme Fatale.” Both songs will be featured on “Glee: The Music, Volume 5,” set for release Mar. 8. [Billboard]

Well, if the guy who wrote the song is Britney Spears’s producer, then it HAS to be good. Now, if anybody needs me, I’ll be over here making fart sounds with my armpit. It’s an original composition from my upcoming album “Femme Fartale.”

