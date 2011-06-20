WHOA. Is Gerard Butler Joining ‘Game of Thrones’ for Season 2?

UPDATE: No, it’s not true. But it sure was fun to speculate for, like, 30 minutes.

Well, this is odd: on the IMDb page for last night’s “Game of Thrones” episode (S1E10, “Fire and Blood”), Gerard Butler of 300 fame is listed as Stannis Baratheon, a character who didn’t appear in the episode but figures to play a prominent role next season as the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

What gives? Is Gerard Butler going to join the cast for Season 2? How many questions can I ask in a row? What am I, some kind of journalist with the ability to verify facts by asking sources? Hell no, I’m just a hungover guy with a WiFi connection and Photoshop.

See the screencapped IMDb page below:

(Thanks to Rezt for the tip and Otto Man for the caption.)