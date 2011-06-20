WHOA. Is Gerard Butler Joining ‘Game of Thrones’ for Season 2?

UPDATE: No, it’s not true. But it sure was fun to speculate for, like, 30 minutes.
Well, this is odd: on the IMDb page for last night’s “Game of Thrones” episode (S1E10, “Fire and Blood”), Gerard Butler of 300 fame is listed as Stannis Baratheon, a character who didn’t appear in the episode but figures to play a prominent role next season as the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.
What gives? Is Gerard Butler going to join the cast for Season 2? How many questions can I ask in a row? What am I, some kind of journalist with the ability to verify facts by asking sources? Hell no, I’m just a hungover guy with a WiFi connection and Photoshop.
See the screencapped IMDb page below:
(Thanks to Rezt for the tip and Otto Man for the caption.)
His joining is a legit 40%. MAYBE.
It would make sense. With Sean Bean doing his Sean Bean thing and dying in the first season, GoT probably wants some big name actor to keep the less obsessive viewers interested now that the supposed big star of the show is gone. The ladies would certainly love to see some Gerard in Season 2.
I hope he does. He has a lot of making up to do for the shitty rom-coms and chick flicks he’s done since 300. And while he was a bad-ass in Law Abiding Citizen, that’s a pittance compared to what he needs to do to atone. A PITTANCE SAYS I.
Hate to be the downer, but it was a complete hoax, especially considering they are still talking deals with the actors. The closest person to being finalized in casting is Brienne and Martin was insanely tight-lipped about that when asked.
Failing that, seriously, Gerard Butler? As Stannis? The hard as stone, balding heir to the trone who grits his teeth in fury and commands the room with a flat voice instead of shouting his head off? Failing that, we’ve all seen that Butler cannot handle trying to speak with anything other than the biggest Scottish accent.
As far as having another big name, no they don’t want that. A Clash of Kings is far bigger in scope and the Blackwater episode alone will be possibly the biggest thing HBO has ever financed is it’s following the book. Sean Bean was a one off thing to get some viewers interested and now that everybody is hooked, they can go back to casting smaller names.
seven hells! I hope this is true, I’d love to see Gerard Butler slap and slap Joffreys’ little bastard smug face for all season 2!
Do people not remember some jokers editing Holly Marie Combs IMDB profile to say she was going to be Cate Stark? I would take Gerard being cast with a grain of salt
This show has proven it doesn’t need big name actors to kick ass.
Untrue, unfortunately. [twitter.com] People put stuff like that on IMDB all the time to screw with people.
Gerard Butler is one of those actors who seems really cool and funny in interviews, but good lord, he makes some awful movies. The only thing I liked him in was Rock n Rolla. Although he was a good SNL host, too.
I’m not sure where I was going with this. I guess I approve?
300 is still a cheesefest, though.
From winter-is-coming.net:
Well that didn’t html very well…here is a link to a screen cap on this issue from winter-is-coming.net:
Is Peter Dinklage a big name?
Tweeted by an E! Online reporter today
Gerard Butler’s rep confirms to me that he has NOT been cast as Stannis Baratheon. #gameofthrones
They need to get some solid people for Stannis, Melisandre, and Davos, since they’re all going to be around for a while. Maybe Michael F. Assbender for the Onion Knight?
If Gerard Butler had been cast, viewer numbers would have shot up! I would actually break down and pay for HBO. Too bad, the answer is no, he is not going to be on GoT.
As far as his films after 300, that is a typical guy kind of comment! LOL. His films, PS I love you, The Ugly Truth are very popular with women; Law Abiding Citizen is a global favorite (everyone seems to like the poor judge being blown up). I love Rocknrolla, though not all do, too British for some. He has Machine Gun Preacher coming out later this year, he plays a bad biker dude, based on a true story. Oscar rumbles for that one. Working on two Indie films this year, to come out next year. Coriolanus, he plays a bad tribal head, fighting a Roman (Ralph Fiennes). Pay attention dudes! LOL.
@Underdog
I agree that this show doesn’t need big names to make the show awesome (I kind of prefer it that way, without big name actors), I just think that the show will want to keep at least one familiar face in the cast for the general audience. A lot of people seemed to watch this show based on love of Sean Bean (IE: “They killed my n-word Ned” Guy)
Shit, I wanted to believe this.
Is Brian Blessed still around? Sounds like he’d fit the bill.
“STARK’S ALIIIIVE!”
Otto, Blessed is seriously crazy. He is a lot of trouble on sets. Very funny, and was a gifted actor, but now he’s slightly too crazy.
What I want to know is why the hell Gerard Butler would pick the name “gardnlady1” to go on a blog and defend his remarkably shitty track record.
They need a big name, name one other character or actor that would do better.
Name one other character that would be a big name draw? Other than Stannis …
Han Solo?
I don’t care how much money his chick flicks have made or how many women enjoyed them or whatever. I’m talking my enjoyment. I’m the only person who matters, ever.
Don’t get cocky, CuriousGeorger.