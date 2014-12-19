Watch Whoopi & Rosie Get Heated Over Who Knows More About Being Discriminated Against

Thursday’s episode of The View featured the show’s two biggest personalities, Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie O’Donnell, getting into a heated argument about race. It started off as a simple discussion about Barack Obama being confused as a valet (in his younger years). It quickly devolved from there as the two went back-and-forth trading barbs.
Whoopi: “You are a white lady telling me what is racist to you…which is fine.”
Rosie: “I’m a gay American who has been called a #$!*….”
Whoopi: “That’s not the same.”
Rosie: “I have a black kid I raise Whoopi. I have a black kid at my house.”
Whoopi: “That’s not the same thing.”
Rosie: “You don’t have to be black to know what racism is.”
Whoopi: “Yes you do.”
Rosie: “No you don’t.”
Whoopi: “Yes you do baby.”
The show went to commercial moments later. Rosie, for what it’s worth, looked visibly upset.
That’s just fucking ridiculous; Rosie O’Donnell isn’t a lady.
I would say the classic, “calm down girls, you’re both pretty” buuuuut … ya know.
I don’t like when minorities tell me that I can’t understand racism because I’m white. I go: “No, you can’t understand racism ’cause you’re not white; I hear the shit they say about you when you leave the room! They don’t hold back on my account.”
-Doug Stanhope
See my comment further below, but I like your analogy because you are right experiencing racism first hand is completely different than witnessing those uncensored conversations. I’ve always wanted to be a fly on the wall of the good ‘ol boys club after that second glass of Macallen.
I also, 100% disagree with Whoopi. You may not experience racism as a white person, but you can most certainly understand what it is. You can also experience racism if you’re any other ethnicity than white, so yeah. Fuck you, Sister Act.
I’m white and have experienced racism. Much like real estate, it’s all about Location, Location, Location.
I was about to say the same thing, ForverFamily.
Hey, did anyone else notice LAVERNE FUCKING COX in the middle trying not to bitch slap the shit out of both of them???
Is it wrong that I’m really hoping that all Jewish, Hispanic, Asian, Native American, Irish, and Arab/Persian groups pool their money to create one gigantic “Fuck you Whoopi” PSA?
Don’t forget the Poles. Everyone hates us Polacks.
Herein lies the problem with society. Everybody thinks their social injustice is more important than any other social injustice. Just because somebody did/said something shitty to you doesn’t automatically qualify you as a great humanitarian, and that seems to be the attitude people have today.
People are the worst. Black, white, gay, straight… you are all terrible.
PCU already did it!
That’s the other thing (at least with Whoopi and Rosie) — are people mean because of prejudice, or do they just not like you specifically? I know a lot of people who claim that X happened because they’re black or female or something, and that’s really not it — people did X because you’re kind of a jerk.
No one gets anywhere from comparing bellyaches. For example, my grandparents were in Auschwitz. My Babcia had her parents and siblings murdered in front of her before she was sent to the camps. But am I going to sit here and claim that my grandparents had it worse than black folks during slavery? Absolutely not. What is the point? What happened to my family, and what happened to slaves, are both objectively terrible things.
Excuse me, Rosie, but I don’t remember you being asked to move to the back of the Rockford Peaches bus during those long road trips from Racine to South Bend.
+1 sir
I never thought I’d be writing this… but I kind of want to watch more of the View now and see the two of them fight over this more. 34 seconds isn’t enough.
The problem with this discussion that always turns for the worse is simple semantics. Racism is a belief that one race is superior to another, so sadly because of the color of her skin, Rosie does not know racism within the context of their argument. Now has Rosie experienced discrimination on the same level as or more than Whoopi? That can be debated. If you take just a small look into the real story of Whoopi’s career you will see the racism and discrimination that she has had to face. But please be clear there is a distinct difference between racism and being discriminated against, neither of which are good to begin with. At the end of the day, Laverne probably knows more about this issue than anyone on the panel.
sounds like Rosie forgot to check her privilege
Are we really having the “People being a jerk to me because I’m Black/Gay/Woman is SOOO much worse than them being a jerk to you for a different reason..”
Who cares? People should just stop being jerks.
Hard to beat off to
Had to put on some “mood tunes”
And ‘Mute’ video
