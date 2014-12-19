Watch Whoopi & Rosie Get Heated Over Who Knows More About Being Discriminated Against

Thursday’s episode of The View featured the show’s two biggest personalities, Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie O’Donnell, getting into a heated argument about race. It started off as a simple discussion about Barack Obama being confused as a valet (in his younger years). It quickly devolved from there as the two went back-and-forth trading barbs.

Whoopi: “You are a white lady telling me what is racist to you…which is fine.”
Rosie: “I’m a gay American who has been called a #$!*….”
Whoopi: “That’s not the same.”
Rosie: “I have a black kid I raise Whoopi. I have a black kid at my house.”
Whoopi: “That’s not the same thing.”
Rosie: “You don’t have to be black to know what racism is.”
Whoopi: “Yes you do.”
Rosie: “No you don’t.”
Whoopi: “Yes you do baby.”

The show went to commercial moments later. Rosie, for what it’s worth, looked visibly upset.

