Watch Whoopi & Rosie Get Heated Over Who Knows More About Being Discriminated Against

Thursday’s episode of The View featured the show’s two biggest personalities, Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie O’Donnell, getting into a heated argument about race. It started off as a simple discussion about Barack Obama being confused as a valet (in his younger years). It quickly devolved from there as the two went back-and-forth trading barbs.

Whoopi: “You are a white lady telling me what is racist to you…which is fine.”

Rosie: “I’m a gay American who has been called a #$!*….”

Whoopi: “That’s not the same.”

Rosie: “I have a black kid I raise Whoopi. I have a black kid at my house.”

Whoopi: “That’s not the same thing.”

Rosie: “You don’t have to be black to know what racism is.”

Whoopi: “Yes you do.”

Rosie: “No you don’t.”

Whoopi: “Yes you do baby.”

The show went to commercial moments later. Rosie, for what it’s worth, looked visibly upset.