Why was Hulu's The Great canceled?

No matter how many ways fans ask the question we’ll likely still be left with no answer. The streaming platform’s decision to offload one of its most beloved (and critically acclaimed) original offerings in the midst of the writer’s and SAG-AFTRA strikes is a confounding one. After news broke on Wednesday that Hulu wouldn’t renew the historical comedy for a fourth season, audiences flocked to Twitter to express their frustrations. The Emmy-winning satire starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult had gained a dedicated fandom over the years thanks to its quick-witted deliveries, ridiculous storylines, and a never-ending supply of WTF plot twists. Naturally, its abrupt cancellation felt more shocking than the death of a certain main character in the show’s tense, energetic third season.

Deadline was the first to announce the cancellation news adding that reps for Hulu had declined to comment on the streaming platform’s decision to axe the award-winning comedy after its latest season ended on a bit of a cliffhanger that left fans excited for the future of Fanning’s Russian monarch, Catherine the Great. Though the season earned critical praise, its ratings remain something of a mystery because, like Netflix, Disney+, Max, and every other major streamer, Hulu refuses to share how well its shows perform with subscriber data. It’s likely the service will end up blaming the cancellation on cost-cutting solutions and poor ratings because that seems like the “get-out-of-jail-free” card studios like to lean on at the moment, but whatever the real reason, we’ll simply say this: The world deserved to see more of Nicholas Hoult unironically mispronouncing the word “touche.”