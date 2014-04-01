Wil Wheaton Gives The Perfect Advice To A Little Girl About How To Deal With Bullies Who Pick On Nerds

#Wil Wheaton
04.01.14 4 years ago 15 Comments

Getty Image

Have mentioned how much we f***ing love Wil Wheaton? He made us all verklempt when he explained to a newborn what it means to be a nerd, he suggested that the Kardashians are more depressing than Hitler, and he made us sob in our Cheerios with this story, which will completely restore your faith in humanity. And now he offers the absolute best advice to a little girl dealing with bullies that pick on nerds.

What advice does Wheaton offer?

“When I was a little boy I was called a nerd all the time because I did not like sports, I loved to read, I liked math and science and I thought school was really cool and it hurt, a lot … Don’t let them make you feel bad because you love something … When a person makes fun of you, when a person is cruel to you, it has nothing to do with you … it’s about them feeling bad about themselves. They feel sad. They don’t get positive attention from their parents.”

It’s an amazing video, and definitely a must see despite almost being a year old. The crowd, in the end, appropriately cheers his advice. “I know it’s really hard when you’re in school and surrounded by the same 400 people a day that pick on you and make you feel bad about yourself,” he says, on an ending note. “But there’s 50,000 people here [at the Denver Comic Com] this weekend who went through the exact same thing. And we’re all doing really well.”

Slow clap.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wil Wheaton
TAGSBULLIESNerdsWil Wheaton

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP