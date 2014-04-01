Wil Wheaton Gives The Perfect Advice To A Little Girl About How To Deal With Bullies Who Pick On Nerds

Have mentioned how much we f***ing love Wil Wheaton? He made us all verklempt when he explained to a newborn what it means to be a nerd, he suggested that the Kardashians are more depressing than Hitler, and he made us sob in our Cheerios with this story, which will completely restore your faith in humanity. And now he offers the absolute best advice to a little girl dealing with bullies that pick on nerds.
What advice does Wheaton offer?
“When I was a little boy I was called a nerd all the time because I did not like sports, I loved to read, I liked math and science and I thought school was really cool and it hurt, a lot … Don’t let them make you feel bad because you love something … When a person makes fun of you, when a person is cruel to you, it has nothing to do with you … it’s about them feeling bad about themselves. They feel sad. They don’t get positive attention from their parents.”
It’s an amazing video, and definitely a must see despite almost being a year old. The crowd, in the end, appropriately cheers his advice. “I know it’s really hard when you’re in school and surrounded by the same 400 people a day that pick on you and make you feel bad about yourself,” he says, on an ending note. “But there’s 50,000 people here [at the Denver Comic Com] this weekend who went through the exact same thing. And we’re all doing really well.”
Slow clap.
I liked how he talked to her like an adult.
Okay, but how funny would it have been if as soon as he finished speaking like five bullies just jumped out of nowhere and raped…er, I mean, gave him a wedgie?
I love when I learn things about people that I’ve watched forever. Thank you sir.
For a second there I thought I’d ended up on reddit.
Well, WG pulls so much content from there it might as well be reddit. r/warmingglow
While that is good advice, I do still hate Wil Wheaton: the self appointed king of the nerds.
I DIDN’T VOTE FOR YOU!
Agreed. I tend to find a lot of his work entertaining, but based on the impression I get from his twitter feed, the guys seems like an insufferable douchebag
Insufferable is the best way to describe this asshole.
You don’t get to vote if he’s the king of the nerds; it’d be different if he claimed he was the Prime Minister in the constitutional monarchy of nerds.
I had the natural anti-Wheaton stance at first because Wesley Crusher was… oh, I’ll just let it go. I started to pay attention to him as an adult when a friend of mine kept putting things up that he’d say on Facebook and he seemed decent enough and was a genuine geek, not a guy who seemed to fall into the group because he was on a sci-fi tv show.
Occasionally I’ll check out his video podcast where he tries out new games with his friends and family (and sometimes actors and such), because I’m usually in the market for a good game. It’s nice to see a child actor who didn’t grow into an idiot.
He paid that little girl to ask him that.
Seriously, aren’t there like four Wil Wheaton videos exactly like this one?
It must have been so tough to be on TV and in films since 9 years old. He must have been picked on constantly for being a nerd.
His “I was one of you” bull crap reminds me of Gwyneth Paltrow’s casting couch stories.
Yeah, I’m sure you went through all that harassment even when your dad was a powerful producer and your mom was a very successful actress.
wouldnt a better answer have been ‘shoot them with a gun?’