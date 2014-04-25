Will ABC Reboot ‘Lost’? Carlton Cuse Thinks So!

Consider this: 24 is coming back on Fox; there will be spin-offs of Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead coming to AMC; Heroes is returning; and How I Met Your Mother is getting a spin-off. Arrested Development got a fourth season years after it was cancelled; Veronica Mars got a movie, years after it was cancelled. I mean, for God’s sake, a movie is being made about Peeps now. When it comes to brand recognition, NOTHING is sacred.
So when Carlton Cuse, the showrunner for Lost, suggests that ABC is “likely” to reboot Lost, it is not a farfetched notion. “It’s a valuable franchise, and there will be some young, bright writer or writers who will come up with a great idea that the network responds to,” Carlton Cuse told EW. “And that’ll be great. I do not begrudge ABC the opportunity to do something more with the franchise.”
Does that mean it’s going to happen in the imminent future? Well, ABC IS the new NBC. Its ratings are terrible. It’s airing Celebrity Wife Swap again. Agents of SHIELD‘s ratings have more than halved since its premiere. It’s biggest hit, Modern Family is down. It’s one major hit in recent years, Scandal, is already suffering from viewer fatigue. It doesn’t have the NFL or the Olympics to prop up its ratings. Despite one of the best time slots on network television for it (after Modern Family), it can’t launch a new sitcom to save its life. Dancing with the Stars is sinking, right along with Revenge, and it’s Once Upon a Time spin-off was cancelled after the first season.
So you tell me? A hugely struggling network sitting on one of the major brands from the last decade — the preeminent theory show of all time — searching desperately for programming to lift it in the ratings?
Yeah, I think it’s possible that ABC will reboot Lost. I think it’s practically inevitable.
Source: EW
Hey remember that show that ended a couple years ago? Yeah, how about we do it again.
[nooooooooooooooo.com]
Pretty much my reaction
There are only two options:
#1: reboot it at the 5th season with all the cast since all the shows they went to afterwards are pretty much terrible and they have nothing better to do. Pretend the 5th, 6th and 7th seasons did not exist the way they did and just give it a good push in the right non-time-travel direction and come up with a better eternal struggle than petulant shit and zen master fighting because they have mommy issues. Or whatever that ending was I guess.
#2: LOST: 1977 full on DHARMA mode where we see what happened when those dudes showed up to the island and started wrecking everyone’s party up to when the hostiles eliminated them. I think they could make a few entertaining seasons out of that.
anything else is like what’s the point unless you do the original pilot again and have Jack die the first episode and spin everything off in entirely new and perhaps non-supernatural directions. In which case you made a show that isn’t LOST at all and maybe you should just call it something else and write a new show.
I meant 4th 5th and 6th, obvs there was no 7th. derp
It’s pretty easy to pretend a 7th season didn’t exist since it ended at 6.
I’d watch a Dharma Initiative show. But otherwise the answer isn’t less time travel but more. The batshit crazy stuff was the best thing about that show.
I really liked 4 and 5. 6 was shit.
6 had some great episodes (like the Richard Alpert one obviously) — it was really just the final episode that SUCKED.
They could fill in the gaps of the people who left the island between 2nd escape and the Purgatory last season. They could also show what Hurley and Ben did while they were still on the island.
Or it could be another group who crashed on the island after Sawyer and Kate left and while Hurley was the new Jacob.
Lost Season 7: Episode 1, show Jack’s eye just as Season 6 ended. Only the reveal is that he didn’t die at all, he became the next smoke monster! [www.youtube.com]
I love the beginning and almost everything else up to the final season. I spent way to much time plotting out how a Season 7 would actually play out, and if they could get the cast back, it absolutely could pick up where it left off and be even better then when it went down hill. Yes, I’ve spent way too much time thinking about this.
I loved the time travel stuff, the final season was just “meh” though.
They should just make MILF island
Or Whore Island
I would rather see Carlton Cuse reboot The Adventures of Brisco County Jr.
Ill watch that shit so hard.
Lost is the biggest bait & switch in TV history. MacGuffins on a bed of MacGuffins in carmalized MacGuffin sauce with a side of fried MacGuffins. Fuck JJ Abrams. Fuck Damon Linedlof. Fuck everyone involved in writing & producing this series.
Enjoy the new Star Wars bud.
“I’m gonna put polar bears on a tropical island…LOOK HOW FUCKING SMART I AM!!!”
I thought CNN already did. They call it Flight 370 and it is even more ridiculous.
Goddamnit NO. Bad ABC! BAD!
One of the brilliant things about LOST is that The Island is an unlimited resource as far as setting and plot lines. Hell, with True Detective and Fargo showcasing the great potential of the anthology miniseries, maybe LOST can become a nursery for some really great new sci-fi.
/Remembers that this is network TV not Cable.
Dammit.
Hugo and Ben driving around the island in the Dharma van solving mysteries. There’s my pitch.