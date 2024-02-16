The Kid Mero is getting real about what really happened behind-the-scenes with Desus & Mero that led to the two seemingly tight partners going their separate ways. Mero has since launched a new podcast with Carmelo Anthony titled 7PM in Brooklyn, and he used the new platform to address the chances of ever working with Desus Nice again. It’s not looking good.

“It’s the business, there’s no friends in the business,” Mero told Anthony and guest Joe Budden. “And I was in a situation where I got four kids, two mortgages… The taxes are crazy. I got real life situations going on.”

While Mero was looking at the bigger picture, he claims Nice was not and things went south over a potential deal with DraftKings.

Via Decider:

But Nice wasn’t interested, according to Mero. “This is going places bro we need to do this,” he said. “And [Nice is] like, ‘Nah,’ I’m like f*ck out of here. To me, that’s the beginning of this shit is corroded.”

The situation got worse when Nice wasn’t “feeling” making a movie with Judd Apatow.

“When you’re doing a movie with [Apatow], you’re not really doing a movie with this guy,” Mero said. “This guy’s like a kingmaker. You make a banger with him, you’re solidified. That’s what takes you up to the next level.”

As for the chance that the two will work together again, Mero isn’t entirely closing the door, but he’s also realistic about where he and Nice are at.