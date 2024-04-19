Netflix’s Baby Reindeer might have seemed like it came out of nowhere for the streaming masses, but for creator and lead actor Richard Gadd, he’s been living the nightmare for several years. The story revolves around Gadd’s real-life experiences being stalked by a woman for years, and the situation was not only disturbing in and of itself but stirred up trauma from a sexual assault that he had experienced a few years prior. As you might expect, the show’s content is triggering, but it’s also peppered with dark humor. For those and other reasons (including its brilliance), the show is reminiscent of Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You that aired on HBO in 2020.
That limited series received viewer calls for a second season, which did not materialize because it was a limited series and probably also because Coel had wrapped up the story with such imperfect perfection that it would have been impossible to top. And now, there are questions swirling about whether the similarly themed Baby Reindeer (which echoes Gadd’s stage show) will return for more, and the answer will likely be the same as with Coel’s series.
Will There Be A ‘Baby Reindeer’ Season 2?
Admittedly, Netflix hasn’t definitively articulated whether the series is finished. However, this has been considered a limited series, so do not expect that to change. As Gadd previously told Tudum, “All I ever wanted to do was capture something complicated about the human condition. That we all make mistakes. That no person is ever good or bad. That we are all lost souls looking for love in our own weird way.”
Gadd also related how his original conception of the stage show turned into a force unto itself:
“I remember during a particularly long night of unrest; the idea came to me. To stage this whole ordeal, one day, when the time was right. What an opening, it might be, to layer the voicemails on top of one another and shoot them around a stage in a wash of projected light. A cacophony of oscillating words and sounds bending and mutating along with her different emotional states. Mirroring her madness. Mirroring my madness. I mean… what better way to start a show than to plunge the audience straight inside the horror of it all?”
Baby Reindeer is currently streaming on Netflix.