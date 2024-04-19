Will There Be A ‘Baby Reindeer’ Season 2?

Netflix’s Baby Reindeer might have seemed like it came out of nowhere for the streaming masses, but for creator and lead actor Richard Gadd, he’s been living the nightmare for several years. The story revolves around Gadd’s real-life experiences being stalked by a woman for years, and the situation was not only disturbing in and of itself but stirred up trauma from a sexual assault that he had experienced a few years prior. As you might expect, the show’s content is triggering, but it’s also peppered with dark humor. For those and other reasons (including its brilliance), the show is reminiscent of Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You that aired on HBO in 2020.

That limited series received viewer calls for a second season, which did not materialize because it was a limited series and probably also because Coel had wrapped up the story with such imperfect perfection that it would have been impossible to top. And now, there are questions swirling about whether the similarly themed Baby Reindeer (which echoes Gadd’s stage show) will return for more, and the answer will likely be the same as with Coel’s series.