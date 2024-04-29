Netflix takes its Neil Gaiman adaptations seriously, even when those shows are honest-to-god silly like Lucifer. Fantasy drama series The Sandman delivered a stunningly faithful rendition of Gaiman’s creation of The Endless, and the second season of that series has begun its lengthy second-season production process. Fortunately, a stop-gap series from The Sandman universe arrived this month, and Dead Boy Detectives viewers are now wondering whether they’ll see a second round of that show, too.

Will There Be A ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Season 2?

Netflix hasn’t yet announced whether they will renew the spin off about Edwin and Charles, the ghosts who pick up the paranormal mysteries that stump human detectives. And to be fair, Netflix took its time renewing The Sandman, so we might not hear about the spin off’s status for months. However, should that rewewal happen, co-showrunners Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz told Variety who they would like as a crossover character:

Yockey says a second season would be a great time to rope in Desire (Mason Alexander Park), who could be a tempting figure to put in front of the Dead Boys as they build relationships beyond their friendship. Beyond “Sandman,” their wishlist for Season 2 is longer than Esther’s kill list. Also on it, Schwartz says, are more cases in London and more animated sequences, following the finale’s gruesomely fun origin story segment for Esther that was done by Warner Bros. Animation.

As viewers are already aware, Despair (Donna Preston) and Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) already appeared in the first season of this spin off. The latter was, of course, particularly suitable for a crossover event given the job that she must do. Surely, nobody would be upset to see Death again, either, but until the streaming service makes its decision known, we await more magic.

The first season of Dead Boy Detectives is currently streaming on Netflix.