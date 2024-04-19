Let’s cut to the chase with the question that has already surfaced.

Amazon’s new video game adaption series, Fallout , arrived on April 12 in one massive, bingeable chunk, and less than ten days later, the show has overtaken streaming. Such is the power of Walton Goggins ‘ charisma (in this case, as The Ghoul), and the freakishly fun show not only capitalizes upon that obvious strength (and the heroic performance of Ella Purnell ) but also adds itself to the growing collection of recently successful video game adaptations.

Will There Be A ‘Fallout’ Season 2?

Yes. Enough said? Not quite. Amazon officially renewed (as of April 19) for a second season, and this might seem like speedy news (which it is) yet not quite a surprise. Variety had already revealed that the show was set for a $25 million tax cut for the next season if filmed in California. So there you go.

For the uninitiated, here’s the first season synopsis:

“The gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters that are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

Fallout‘s entire season is available for the taking on Amazon Prime Video.