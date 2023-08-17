Will There Be A ‘Hijack’ Season 2?

(A few Hijack spoilers will be found below.)

Hijack turned out to be quite a ride for Idris Elba on Apple TV+. He portrayed a negotiator-by-day and light-traveling passenger who needed use his skills to humanity’s advantage in the not-so-friendly skies.

The first season was like a seven-episode panic attack, and it’s well-suited for audiences who liked The Bear for the stressed-out-but-loving-it aspect. Granted, this show is much less grounded, both literally and figuratively, because much suspension of belief is required regarding how these hijackers took over the cockpit.

Yet does logic truly matter when it comes to a show this addictive to watch? Elba never hesitates to throw himself into “action” mode, even if movement is severely hampered here due to close confines. As well, the season ended with Elba’s Sam possibly having the tables turned and somehow having to take care of the lingering baddie on the plane, but everything came to a rather just conclusion. This leaves things wide open for more, and the streaming audience would certainly enjoy that news.

As Elba previously told Variety, he’s prepared for another flight, just maybe not on a plane. “I’d like that, but I just don’t want to put him on another hijack,” the Luther leading man explained. “I’m open to that character coming back. I think if people were compelled to like the character, then I’m in.”

So far, there’s been no second-season green light, but perhaps that’s only a matter of time.

Hijack‘s first season is currently streaming on Apple TV+.