Will There Be A ‘One Day’ Season 2 On Netflix?

The latest Netflix series to ruin your life is One Day, an adaptation of David Nicholls’ 2009 novel of the same name. One Day follows Emma and Dex, two college students who meet on the last day of school and subsequently go their ways, only to cross paths over the next 20 years. Each episode takes place on one day the following year, from 1988 to 2000. It will probably make you cry.

The series debuted on February 8th and has been sitting comfortably on the Netflix Top 10 since. Here is the official synopsis:

It’s July 15, 1988, graduation night for Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew. Although uni’s coming to an end, the two students speak for the very first time that day and go their separate ways the following morning. Where will they be on this one ordinary day the next year, and the year after that, and every year that follows? Each episode finds Dex and Em one year older on this one particular date as they grow and change, move together and apart, and experience joy and heartbreak.

Netflix has not confirmed if One Day will get a second season, but the story is pretty much wrapped up in season one. The show was promoted as a “limited series” so it doesn’t seem like Netflix has any plans to continue. However, One Day could potentially work as an anthology series with some new characters. It would not be unheard of!

On the bright side, the novel has already been adapted for the big screen with Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, so if you need more heartbreak in your life, you can rent that one on Amazon Prime.