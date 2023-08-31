Will There Be A Season 2 Of ‘Justified: City Primeval?’

On a scale of one to five cowboy hats, how much Timothy Olyphant is too much? This is a trick question. There is never too much. In fact, we actually have too little of the man, which is why bringing back Justified for another round with Justified: City Primeval was the right move. That is until they bring back Santa Clarita Diet. It WILL happen!

While the season of the “limited series” just ended (with an incredible twist), it’s never too early to talk about a potential second season, though that would hinder the “limited” aspect of it, wouldn’t it? Who cares! We need more Timmy!

Showrunner and co-producer of the series Michael Dinner (not the inventor of dinner, I checked) recently told TVLine that the spinoff wasn’t just to add more content to the Justified universe, but it was also because they know how to work together to write some prestige TV. “We did this not to reboot Justified. We did it because we want to reboot the feeling that we had working with each other — whether it was me working with Tim, or [co-showrunner] David [Andron] and myself and the other writers, and what we felt in the writers room.”

So will there be another season? It’s tough to say, but Dinner says it’s not up to him. “It’s up to FX — what they want to do, if they want to tell another chapter [of the story],” Dinner added. “If they don’t, then, you know, it was good to do this, and we feel really good about where we ended.”

It should be noted that the season did end on a classic “one last job” situation, so it might be time for our pal Timmy O to dust off those cowboy boots.

