Will There Be An ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Season 2 On Netflix?

As with the Nickelodeon animated series, there’s plenty of fuel for a three-season run, but whether that happens has been a decision for solely Netflix to make. They will check their viewing stats and algorithm and be very quiet about the whole process until they’re ready to announce if this will be one of the increasingly few series that end up being swiftly greenlit for more.

Avatar: The Last Airbender took more than a chance by adapted beloved IP into live-action form, especially after that M. Night Shyamalan project soured some goodwill. Still, the new project was armed with a young Air Nomad (Aang), who must ascend to his rightful ruling position and restore peace between the elements and realms, despite the saltiness of Fire Nation.

Will there be a Season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Netflix ain’t saying yet, which is to be expected for a series that only came out on February 22 (at the time of this writing, a mere day ago). However, that was the plan from the beginning, according to showrunner Albert Kim, and he spoke with EW about the difficulty in planning three seasons of already established source material (which the live action show is adhering to in manner of its animated predecessor) when the core young actors are growing older by the day, and the animated show was written to span one year during the course of three seasons. “We had to design this first season,” Kim told EW especially, to accommodate the possibility of some time elapsing between the first and the second season.” Here’s more from that strategy:

Part of that strategy involves Sozin’s Comet, which fans of the original series are already familiar with and newbies can spot cutting across the night sky in the trailers. “The comet was their ticking clock,” Kim explains. “We removed that particular ticking clock from our show for now because we couldn’t know exactly how old our actors would be for the subsequent seasons. We definitely thought about that going into season 1 so that we can accommodate for puberty, adolescence, time passing — all of those fun things that happen to real-life human beings that don’t happen to animated characters.”

In other words, the cast and crew are ready for more if that call comes down from the streaming service. Until then, it’s a waiting game.

Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s first season is currently streaming on Netflix.