Will There Be Zombies in Season Three of ‘Justified’?

If you’re one of the 365,875 people who “Like” “Justified” on Facebook, as you should, you saw a video posted to your News Feed this morning. It was a behind-the-scenes look at season three, but the *SPOILER?* headline read, “Is Mags coming back as a ZOMBIE?” The correct answer is, of course, no. That would be extremely dumb, and creator Graham Yost says as much 30 seconds into the clip; it’s just a way for FX to get people to look at their video, kind of like what I did with my headline. And yet:
As of my typing this, 122 people have commented on the post, and many wrote something along the lines of, “No zombies, please! Good grief! If I wanted to watch something that stupid I would watch The Walking Dead! WTF? If ya’ll do this, you have lost one of your biggest fans!” Or, “I will have to quit watching. No stupid zombies. This show will be another stupid copycat of the dumb vampire thing.” Or, simply, “Cant wait to c Boyd…abc.” Who the fu*k are these people, and why are they so gullible?
Moral of the story: “Justified” is awesome, with or without zombies, and people are stupid. Anyways, here’s the video, AND OMG IF THEY BRING BACK MAGS AS A ZOMBEE, IM DONE W/ JUSTIFEED 4 EVA.
While a plague of Zombies would be dumb, as would bringing back a character as a Zombie, it wouldn’t be too far outside of the world that Raylan Givens lives in to have a single episode arc dealing with some aspect of Voodoo zombification. Or I could be wrong at which point, I am sure I will hear all about it.
The guy who plays Dewey Crow is Australian? Huh.
You mean you don’t remember when he was nominated for a Logie Award for his performance in the famed late-1970s Aussie TV drama, The Sullivans?
Me neither.
Shit, I saw “J. Edgar” and didn’t realize he was the guy playing Bruno Hauptmann.
Raylan’s hand brings you to your death while his penis knocks you up. Judge, Jury, and Sexecutioner.
DEWEY CROWE IS AUSTRALIAN WTF
Would it be so bad to have one zombie show with actual good writing?
[warmingglow.uproxx.com]
I don’t care what anyone says, this will be amazing.
Robot lesbians would be pretty cool.
ZOMBIE§
SPOILER ALERT….!!!!
Who knew Mags was dead……just because the “hard part” came…..
what are you even blabbering about.