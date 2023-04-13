It’s possible that someone at Fox recently watched Biodome and wanted to smash together its plot with a reality show, a handful of celebrities, and William Shatner. This impulse makes sense.

According to Variety, Fox will debut Stars On Mars on June 5th in the 8pm slot. The reality series will feature celebs going through a space simulator that will mirror what conditions might be like in a contained colony on Mars.

The show, according to Fox unscripted programming president Allison Wallach will focus on, “watching celebrities take giant leaps out of their comfort zone and step into the unexpected.” Shatner, who traveled to space as part of the Blue Origin capsule team in October 2021, will act as a Mission Control for the celebrities, giving them orders to take on different tasks, some of which will hopefully involve potato farming in unkind soil.

According to the show’s official description: “During their stay, they will be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars, and they must use their brains and brawn – or maybe just their stellar social skills – to outlast the competition and claim the title of brightest star in the galaxy. The celebrities will compete in missions and will vote to eliminate one of their crewmates each week, sending them back to Earth.”

