Winners & Losers: How Did The Summer’s Best TV Shows Fare In The Ratings?

Every summer we get super excited about the slate of shows coming down the pipeline, and we always make these pronouncements (which we believe) about how summer television is no longer a wasteland. Compared to a few years ago, that’s still true. There’s still plenty to watch, but big hits are still few and far between, at least where it involves prestige dramas on FX, HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, AMC, etc. (and as far as I’m concerned, these are the only TV shows that matter).
This summer basically saw two new hits (minor ones) in The Strain and The Leftovers (both of which have been renewed), a couple of undeniable success stories for their particular networks (Outlander and The Knick) and the continued inexplicable dominance of True Blood in the summer and the surging popularity of Doctor Who. The best drama of the summer (in my opinion) didn’t even rank (Rectify), while the best comedy of the summer (You’re the Worst, by a mile) may not get a second season considering its low ratings, though, to be fair, You’re the Worst is not that far below The League and It’s Always Sunny (around 750,000 weekly viewers) which have gotten six seasons and ten season respectively).
Anyway, I’m always curious how these shows stack up, and nobody on the Internet offers weekly ratings for “good” shows, so here’s what the summer looked like for prestige television (and by “prestige,” I mean, “shows on networks that I watch, plus Franklin and Bash for Danger, of course).
1. True Blood — 4.04 million
2. Suits — 2.76 million viewers
3. Doctor Who — 2.58 million viewers
4. The Strain — 2.3 million viewers
5. The Leftovers — 1.85 million viewers
6. Tyrant — 1.52 million viewers
7. Ray Donovan — 1.49 million viewers
8. Franklin and Bash — 1.25 million viewers
9. The Bridge — 1.19 million viewers
10. Outlander — 1.0 million viewers
11. Masters of Sex — 730,000 viewers
12. Halt and Catch Fire — 570,000
13. Married — 550,000
14. Orphan Black — 540,000
15. You’re the Worst — 530,000
16. The Knick — 417,000 viewers
17. Honorable Woman and Rectify ratings — N/A (I’m not even sure that the Sundance channel opts into Nielsen ratings)
Damnit people, you need to watch “You’re the Worst”, I’m going to cut someone if that gets canned
Yeah, it’s good. The last episode was eh, but still good.
I’m not too worried, the show has to be insanely cheap to produce and has breakout star potential.
Also, once word gets out that Flo from Progressive plays a foul-mouthed bookstore owner the masses will come a’tramplin.
You’re the Worst is not that far below The League and It’s Always Sunny (around 750,000 weekly viewers)
15. You’re the Worst — 530,000
That’s a 29% difference, a not insignificant amount.
The Knick is a great show
thankfully Cinemax isn’t a channel that looks at the ratings to quality ratio too much either
The first three episodes were fantastic. I’m hoping they keep playing episodes on HBO.
I’m curious as to how the ratings for it are on HBO. I wonder if HBO decided to rerun it because the majority of reviews have been favorable.
Honorable Woman has been good.
Getting away from the “serial killer” storyline has improved The Bridge. A friend said she stopped watching cause it was too slow, well, things have blown up in the most recent episode.
Isn’t Orphan Black a spring show?
You’re the Worst is so great. If it gets cancelled I’ll cry. It would be the best thing in the world if HBO would pick it up. Don’t ask me why i think they would.
Yeah they won’t
thanks for clarifying my very serious inquiry.
The Last Ship is actually a much bigger ratings success than any of these shows. It’s also hot nonsense and I loved every minute of the first season.
Considering the FX stance is “great shows for decent number of people” rather than “decent shows for a great number of people”, I’m not worried about losing the 2 hits. Having said that, I’m going to “like” the facebook pages of You’re the Worst and Married now just in case.
The best comedy I saw this summer was Undateable. I am glad it got picked up for a second season
No one watched Tyrant and for good reason.
A decent premise gonne horribly bad with some of the worst actors of thevseason
I watched Tyrant, it had plenty of promise and intrigue. But a lot of what could have been interesting wasn’t really covered. Pointless characters were introduced with no reasoning, and other characters were given undeserved screen time.
True Blood = 4.04 million annoyed and dissapointed viewers.
Agreed.
I’m obsessed with Tatiana Maslany and Orphan Black! Great show!
A great show that gets no love is Longmire on A & E. It’s been canned but producers are shopping it around. A must see.