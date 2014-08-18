Woah! Keanu Reeves Lands The Lead In His First TV Series

While Keanu Reeves may not to be able to make it rain at the box-office like he once did, he will soon make Rain for television. The series, which hasn’t gone out to networks or streaming services yet, is the first for a newly launched production company, Slingshot Global Media, launched earlier this year to produce TV series and limited-run programming for the U.S. and global broadcast.

Rain, an hour-long series based on a book series by Barry Eisler, will feature Reeves — who will also produce — in the lead role of John Raines.

Rain is a half-Japanese, half-American contract assassin who specializes in taking out his targets by making it look like death by natural causes. An outsider in whatever world he’s in, Rain ironically finds that the one identity he knows – that of being a hitman – is the very thing that prevents him from bringing others closer into his life.

There are nine books in the series, so there’s plenty of material to keep the series running. It has not, however, gone out to writers, but I’m sure it’s only a matter of time before a network jumps on it. It’s kind of perfect: Crime series with a procedural element starring a once huge movie star who is beloved despite a series of box-office misfires, and he’s playing an anti-hero.

Sounds like someone checked off ALL the boxes.

Source: Deadline