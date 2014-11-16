Woody Harrelson And ‘Matthew McConaughey’ Recaptured Some ‘True Detective’ Magic On ‘SNL’

Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.16.14

How many more Matthew McConaughey impressions will we see before the real Matthew McConaughey shows up on SNL? As long as they’re as great as Taran Killam’s, it doesn’t really matter, because I could watch him play the Rust Cohle side of MM’s personality, as opposed to Jim Carrey’s subdued Lincoln parody, until True Detective season two is on.

Which based on the fact that we’ve been talking about it for seemingly forever, could be awhile.

