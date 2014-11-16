Woody Harrelson And ‘Matthew McConaughey’ Recaptured Some ‘True Detective’ Magic On ‘SNL’

How many more Matthew McConaughey impressions will we see before the real Matthew McConaughey shows up on SNL? As long as they’re as great as Taran Killam’s, it doesn’t really matter, because I could watch him play the Rust Cohle side of MM’s personality, as opposed to Jim Carrey’s subdued Lincoln parody, until True Detective season two is on.
Which based on the fact that we’ve been talking about it for seemingly forever, could be awhile.
This was great. Tarran Killam is definitely the most underrated dude on the show.
I think Killam does a better Mac than Mac.
Oh I lost it with the Mario music, that was perfect.
Taran Killam seems like he’s doing more of a stoner George W. Bush.