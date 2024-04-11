In the lead-up to the premiere of X-Men ’97, Marvel confirmed that The Gentlemen star Theo James had joined the voice cast as a “fan favorite character.” While James’ role has yet to be revealed, Marvel may have just tipped its hand to who his character might be.

In a new promo that piggybacks off the explosive events of X-Men ’97 episode 5 (We won’t spoil it for you, but it was cataclysmic enough that fired showrunner Beau DeMayo broke his silence to explain what just happened.) a surprising Marvel character is teased. He definitely fits the bill for “fan favorite” because it’s none other than Captain America.

Cap’s signature shield makes a notable appearance at the very end of the teaser, but we should note that there is no official confirmation on whether James is voicing the Star-Spangled Avenger. He could easily be playing another character (Doctor Strange is rumored to appear.) but the arrival of Captain America in X-Men ’97 is pretty huge. It’s also fitting as the teaser emphasizes that a war is coming, which certainly tracks after the events of episode 5.

“Like many of us who grew up on the OG cartoon, the X-Men have now been hit hard by the realities of an adult and unsafe world,” DeMayo wrote in a Twitter post breaking down the tragic episode. “Life’s happened to them. And they, like we did, will have to decide which parts of themselves they will cling to and which parts they’ll let go of in order to do what they’ve been telling humanity to do: face an uncertain future they never saw coming.”

X-Men ’97 streams new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.

