Yawn* SAG Award Winners

Anyway, the biggest stories out of this were HBO — which cleaned up with “Boardwalk Empire,” You Don’t Know Jack, and Temple Grandin — and Betty White, who won for Best Actress in a comedy for “Hot in Cleveland.” It’s been a long time coming, but that should be enough to start the Betty White backlash.
Full list of winners below.
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama Series
“Boardwalk Empire” – WINNER
“The Closer”
“Dexter”
“The Good Wife”
“Mad Men”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“Modern Family” – WINNER
“30 Rock”
“Glee”
“Hot in Cleveland”
“The Office”
I love “Modern Family,” but the ensembles for “Parks and Recreation,” “Community,” and “Archer” are all superior to every one of the shows nominated.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire” – WINNER
Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”
Michael C. Hall, “Dexter”
Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”
Hugh Laurie, “House”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife” – WINNER
Glenn Close, “Damages”
Mariska Hargitay, “Law & Order: SVU”
Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men”
Kyra Sedgwick, “The Closer”
Margulies took the time to thank her in-laws. Bitches be crazy, man.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock” – WINNER
Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”
Steve Carell, “The Office”
Chris Colfer, “Glee”
Ed O’Neill, “Modern Family”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Betty White, “Hot in Cleveland” – WINNER
Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”
Tina Fey, “30 Rock”
Jane Lynch, “Glee”
Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Al Pacino, You Don’t Know Jack – WINNER
John Goodman, You Don’t Know Jack
Dennis Quaid, That Special Relationship
Edgar Ramirez, Carlos
Patrick Stewart, Macbeth
Joseph Mazzello did some terrific work in The Pacific; it’s a shame he wasn’t nominated.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Claire Danes, Temple Grandin – WINNER
Catherine O’Hara, Temple Grandin
Julia Ormond, Temple Grandin
Winona Ryder, When Love is Not Enough: The Lois Wilson Story
Susan Sarandon, You Don’t Know Jack
