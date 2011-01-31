*Yawn* SAG Award Winners

The Screen Actors Guild Awards were on TNT last night, and unless you’re one of the people who fawns over red carpet fashion, there wasn’t a single reason to tune in. Because it was an actors union celebrating actors and their performances (SAG doesn’t give out awards for trivial things like writing and directing), it was an unstoppable loop of self-congratulation. There was even a montage of the brave actors who make our world better by starring in commercials. Ugh.

Anyway, the biggest stories out of this were HBO — which cleaned up with “Boardwalk Empire,” You Don’t Know Jack, and Temple Grandin — and Betty White, who won for Best Actress in a comedy for “Hot in Cleveland.” It’s been a long time coming, but that should be enough to start the Betty White backlash.

Full list of winners below.

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama Series

“Boardwalk Empire” – WINNER

“The Closer”

“Dexter”

“The Good Wife”

“Mad Men”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Modern Family” – WINNER

“30 Rock”

“Glee”

“Hot in Cleveland”

“The Office”

I love “Modern Family,” but the ensembles for “Parks and Recreation,” “Community,” and “Archer” are all superior to every one of the shows nominated.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire” – WINNER

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

Michael C. Hall, “Dexter”

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

Hugh Laurie, “House”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife” – WINNER

Glenn Close, “Damages”

Mariska Hargitay, “Law & Order: SVU”

Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men”

Kyra Sedgwick, “The Closer”

Margulies took the time to thank her in-laws. Bitches be crazy, man.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock” – WINNER

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Steve Carell, “The Office”

Chris Colfer, “Glee”

Ed O’Neill, “Modern Family”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Betty White, “Hot in Cleveland” – WINNER

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Tina Fey, “30 Rock”

Jane Lynch, “Glee”

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Al Pacino, You Don’t Know Jack – WINNER

John Goodman, You Don’t Know Jack

Dennis Quaid, That Special Relationship

Edgar Ramirez, Carlos

Patrick Stewart, Macbeth

Joseph Mazzello did some terrific work in The Pacific; it’s a shame he wasn’t nominated.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Claire Danes, Temple Grandin – WINNER

Catherine O’Hara, Temple Grandin

Julia Ormond, Temple Grandin

Winona Ryder, When Love is Not Enough: The Lois Wilson Story

Susan Sarandon, You Don’t Know Jack

Film winners on the next page.

