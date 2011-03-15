Yay, ‘Bachelor’ News!

As for Brad and Emily, whoops: they’ve already broken up.
“Emily is so insecure, she just isn’t cut out for all the fame and attention her relationship is under,” a show insider tells me. “The six weeks of shooting the show in paradise was easy, away from prying eyes and photographers, but since they both returned to their normal lives things have been a disaster.” […]
“Emily is not able to forgive Brad for what she considers cheating week-after-week with other girls,” an in-the-know producer tells me. “It’s always hard sending the couple back into reality after they have been living in paradise, but no one in the history of the show has had as hard a time adjusting as Emily.” [PopEater]
There’s no official break-up yet, but the couple — who showed obvious cracks in last night’s “After the Rose” special (see video next page) — have released a statement about how they’re trying to work it out:
“At long last, Emily and I can be open to the world and each other about our relationship,” Womack, 38, and Maynard, 25, [said] in a joint statement Tuesday. “Though we are madly in love, it has been a bumpy couple of months for us and our priority right now is to focus on our relationship.” [People]
Translation: “Expect imminent news of our break-up.”
Ashley? But that’s a boy’s name!
*puts rose between butt cheeks, zip lines out the window*
Worst choice yet. I am going to skip this season. She has the intelligence of a chair leg.
The six weeks of shooting the show in paradise was easy, away from prying eyes and photographers?!?
Who writes this stuff, people in therapy for head injuries?
“As for Brad and Emily, whoops: they’ve already broken up.”
That was more predictable then the sun rising in the east.
“Okay fellas, go outside and do some yard work, because us girls need to talk ..”
Hoping that was going to be followed by gratuitous shots of Timothy Olyphant.
Producer: “I’m got an idea for a game show where you win WOMEN.”
Pre-millenium Studio Exec: “Take it to the playboy channel, you freak.”
Current day studio exec: “Could he maybe debase and humiliate the other contestants by eliminating them one at a time?”
I think I grew a second and third vagina by reading this thread.
She was away from her kid for six weeks?
eh, now that I think about it, probably in the best interest of the kid.
Why? Why does this show continue to exist? I hope the producers in all their infinite wisdom and pursuit of ratings take the show on the road to North Korea…only way to be sure the show and it’s makers are never seen again.
I’ve never seen this show, and have no intention of doing so. Has any bachelor and the ‘winner’ ever gotten married and stayed together?
@Smegga: Dammit, I’ve never seen the show as well, but your question was bugging me to no end. I had to look it up on Wiki. There have been many (but not all) seasons that ended with proposals on the show. One guy ended up calling off his engagement to the “winner” and married the runner up. Another of the couples stayed together for five years, but it didn’t say if they were actually married. Most of them broke off their relationships or “engagements” shortly after the season ended.
Thanks Dachshund.