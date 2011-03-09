Follow-Up to ‘Planet Earth’ and ‘Life’!

If you’ve never seen the BBC/Discovery specials “Planet Earth” or “Life” (the British versions with David Attenborough narrating, not the crappy Oprah one), then you’re missing the apex of smoking weed and watching HD television. However, there’s good news if you’re late to the party: a third installation called “Human Planet” will debut April 10 on Discovery.
Four years in the making, HUMAN PLANET tells the story of the complex, profound and sometimes challenging relationship between humankind and nature. The series was filmed in high definition in more than 70 locations to capture the most diverse and in some cases, never-before-seen stories of human endeavor. From the frozen Arctic to steamy rainforests, and from tiny islands in vast oceans to parched deserts, people have found remarkable ways to adapt and survive in the harshest environments possible. [press release via THR]
I have to admit, I was skeptical about the subject matter — I’d rather watch whales and frogs and sharks than people — but I changed my mind after I watched the trailer (video below). Holy crap, there are dudes in animal furs with hawks clinging to their arms while they ride horses! I mean the people are riding the horses, not the hawks. But that would be pretty awesome, too.
