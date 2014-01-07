Yet Another Reminder That Amy Poehler Is The Greatest

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will host the Golden Globes for the second year in a row this Sunday night. As part of the publicity tour for the festivities, the two of them sat down — separately — with The Hollywood Reporter for an interview. The whole thing is worth a read because every interview with Amy Poehler and Tina Fey is worth a read, and it’s mostly lighthearted and fun, but the real highlight here is Amy Poehler absolutely refusing to play along when the reporter tried to get cute or rope her into making a comment about a dicey issue. A sampling:
A challenge: $1,000 if both of you wear Amy Adams’ plunging blouse thing from American Hustle.
Fey: First of all, if you think my going rate for anything is $1,000 you are looking at an old catalog. I get at least $12,000 to dress up in sexual costumes for people. I would wear that for free. You would not have to pay me to wear that.
Poehler: Oh eww, I don’t want to even answer this question. Pass. Next. […]
There was some carping about Seth MacFarlane’s Oscar hosting performance last year. What did you think of the “boobs” song?
Fey: If Seth MacFarlane answered a question about how he thought my bit was, I’d be furious. So I would never weigh in on somebody else’s bit. It’s not my burden to defend it or attack it. It’s not my problem.
Poehler: It’s so hard to host. I don’t want to comment on anybody else’s performance. Why would you think that we would say anything about anybody’s performance if we’re getting ready to do our own? It’s a hard to job to host anything. Period.
After a lot of public criticism, SNL has added an African-American women to the cast. Do you think that criticism was warranted?
Fey: I think Kerry Washington did such a great job on the [Nov. 2] show [in a sketch that addressed the controversy]. And you saw how great it was for Jay Pharoah to have someone playing Michelle Obama opposite [his President Obama]. So I feel like they registered that really quickly and they’ve acted on it really quickly.
Poehler: Ugh, I don’t want to talk about this. Pass.
I love that. I love it so much. Celebrities who are out promoting stuff usually fall all over themselves to give safe, diplomatic answers to any question anyone throws at them, and Amy Poehler just does not give a f*ck, Golden Globes or not. It reminds me a little of my favorite Amy Poehler story ever, from Tina Fey’s book, Bossypants:
Amy Poehler was new to SNL and we were all crowded into the seventeenth-floor writers’ room, waiting for the Wednesday read-through to start. There were always a lot of noisy “comedy bits” going on in that room. Amy was in the middle of some such nonsense with Seth Meyers across the table, and she did something vulgar as a joke. I can’t remember what it was exactly, except it was dirty and loud and “unladylike.”
Jimmy Fallon, who was arguably the star of the show at the time, turned to her and in a faux-squeamish voice said: “Stop that! It’s not cute! I don’t like it.”
Amy dropped what she was doing, went black in the eyes for a second, and wheeled around on him. “I don’t f*cking care if you like it.” Jimmy was visibly startled. Amy went right back to enjoying her ridiculous bit …
Anyway, yes, Amy Poehler is still the greatest.
If she is so great, why did Will Arnett divorce her then?
He didn’t really divorce her. It’s just part of a big illusion
What makes you so sure it wasn’t the other way around?
Yeah I don’t know why, I just assumed she left him.
Cause science.
Y’all recall how she was flaunting her shiz everywhere after the divorce and then slumming it with Nick Kroll?
Only getting kicked to the curb would make a RICH woman that desperate.
NICK KROLL IS A TREASURE YOU TAKE IT BACK
I’m a huge fan and can’t wait for the Globes but she kinda came off as a bitch by the end of your block quotes. Tina answered, why can’t you?
She didn’t want too. Why is that bitchy? Because she didn’t explicitly say “No, thank you? to a reporter trying to stir shit?
I’m with Tim Was Tim on this one.
I’m sure she said it in that smiling, lighthearted way that she tends to do. One of those things that text doesn’t convey.
She didn’t know that Tina answered the question.
Why should she have to? It’s obviously a baiting question that she could easily say something that could come out the wrong way and get a bunch of press that she nor the SNL crew would want or appreciate it. If anything, she was too nice. She should have just told the reporter to “fuck off”
She should have to because it’s her fucking job.
Part of signing up to be a celebrity is having to promote the things that you do. It’s usually in your contract. So the interviewer was bad, Tina Fey handled it with grace. Amy Poehler was a bitch.
What does answering questions about the diversity of a show she hasn’t been an official part of in over 5 years have to do with promoting the Golden Globes? As long as she’s answering the questions about the GG, she’s doing her job.
So, you are wrong.
If Amy Poehler is so concerned with avoiding controversy, perhaps she can avoid being an unrepentant bitch to Taylor Swift this year.
Puhleeze Swift deserved it
Shouldn’t you be in your 9th-grade Earth Sciences class, not posting idiotic comments on the Internet? Does your teacher know what you’re doing??
Yes, how dare she make a joke at the expense of a famous singer’s love life, a singer who’s ENTIRE CAREER is a result of her songs about her love life.
Taylor Swift is terrible, so it was okay. She should learn to take a joke.
Annnd the most random ongoing troll job on Uproxx continues its unbroken streak into 2014.
Man, ya’ll got JTROll’d. Is that a thing? Did I do it right?
Amy Poehler is so great she makes me question my love for Will Arnett.
I concur.
That story from Bossypants has been taken out of context. If you’ve read the book, the Amy Poehler story is part of a section where Tina Fey discusses the sexism that is still prevalent in the business. In a nutshell, Tina wrote that people still expect women to be ‘ladylike’ and not vulgar or risque or controversial. That story on Amy was to emphasize the point that the business (and society) still expect women to be demure and compliant creatures who will not make any trouble or offensive comments. The story goes on to describe Jim’s apology, Amy’s acceptance of that apology and they quickly moved on from it. I’m pretty sure Jimmy thinks twice about saying something like that to any woman now.
Maybe the writer of this article naively assumes that readers have read Bossypants and can draw the parallels of the interview and the story from Tina Fey. Bottomline: Amy Poehler can and will say whatever she wants, and she doesn’t give a f*** if you think that she’s bitch. So why the heck would she answer lame interview questions? A clothing challenge? Betcha that interviewer wouldn’t ask Jimmy Fallon about that challenge. Those questions were fluffy and unimaginative, would have bored me to tears too.
As for Taylor Swift, if you can write disparaging songs about your exes, you can take a little ribbing about your love life. If she doesn’t like commentary about her dating, she should stop writing songs about it.
… who are you angry at exactly?
um… i’m pretty sure you’re the one that’s misjudging the average reader’s intelligence. it’s very clear in that block quote’s context what was happening there.
and if anything, it sounds like Amy overreacted to Fallon considering Tina Fey makes a point to say “FAUX-squeamish voice” as in he was joking.
“Jimmy Fallon, who was arguably the star of the show at the time, turned to her and in a faux-squeamish voice said: “Stop that! It’s not cute! I don’t like it.”
Ugh.
Fallon really is the worst.
I have been a religious follower of SNL for nearly 25 years. When in god name was Fallon “the star of the show”? Was this during a season I drank too much?
I was thinking the same thing, Bill. I was thinking the same thing.
He became the star of the show for the two years he was on after Will Ferrell left.
Pretty sure that they way Fey was describing it he was saying it as a joke and she didn’t take it that way.