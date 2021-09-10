Yo Gabba Gabba! is back, but you’re going to need an Apple TV+ subscription to catch up on the newest episodes of the beloved children’s program. Deadline reported on Friday that the show is coming back for a new season as part of a deal where the streaming service acquired the show’s entire past library.

According to the report, the show will be a “reimagining” of the series but will also see its past episodes hit the platform in the coming months.

Apple TV+ is expanding its kids programming content with the acquisition of the beloved Yo Gabba Gabba! library. In partnership with WildBrain, Apple TV+ has ordered a new 20-episode half-hour series based on the former Nickelodeon show, along with all Yo Gabba Gabba! classic series and specials. According to Apple TV+, the new series will be a reimagining based on the heart and essence of what Yo Gabba Gabba! is – a fantastic land of optimism and fun, where kids and families are taught life lessons through song and dance that allow them to learn, laugh and heal.

Yo Gabba Gabba! ran on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2015. Created by Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz, the original series featured DJ Lance Rock and five costumed characters. The show was perhaps most notable to the childless for the long list of celebrities and musicians that appeared on it through its run on Nickelodeon. Guest stars like Jack Black, The Roots, The Flaming Lips, Amy Sedaris, and Andy Samberg are among the Yo Gabba Gabba! alums.

It’s unclear if Apple will tap any of its other TV shows for guest stars in the new season. But it’s another sign the platform is getting serious about children’s content to say the least, as the show joins the Peanuts specials as recent acquisitions Apple has made with children in mind.