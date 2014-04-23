You Will Soon Be Able To Stream HBO Shows & Movies On Amazon Prime

Well, this is big news: Apparently HBO has decided to go streaming in a big way, and is bringing all of its older shows to Amazon Prime. With one or two notable exceptions, of course.
Let’s just answer your first question right up front: No, Game of Thrones and True Detective will not be streaming. In fact, it’s pointedly missing from the press release about this. But just about everything else will be available for streaming, albeit on a three-year delay:
The collection includes award-winning shows such as The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, The Wire, Big Love, Deadwood, Eastbound & Down, Family Tree, Enlightened, Treme, early seasons of Boardwalk Empire and True Blood, as well as mini-series like Band of Brothers, John Adams and more.
Also included will be a lot of HBO’s “pedigreed” documentaries and comedy specials for streaming, as well as HBO’s original movies. In other words, HBO just dropped a lot of content on Amazon Prime, and the goodies will be available beginning May 21st. Oh, and it adds HBO Go to the Fire TV.
A lot of people are construing this as a setback for Netflix, but the truth, really, is that Netflix was never in the running. HBO hates Netflix, and realistically, all this really does is put paid to the idea that HBO can pretend cord-cutters don’t exist. It may also be a testing bed for spinning off HBO Go into a Netflix-like service.
But, for now, this just made Prime a lot more valuable. And now you can stop faking that you’ve seen The Wire and actually watch it!
Time to watch all of The Wire for the third time!
Trying to decide if I should watch The Wire for a second time or Deadwood for the first time
Well, either way you’re making a good choice.
@Mancy Check out Deadwood first.
So I’m late, I’m just now watching The Wire – (about to start season 5) – and go figure after I have been using the stupid Netflix discs for this Amazon strikes the deal.
But hey, now I can catch up on all these OTHER things I’m a decade behind on.
Will it be free to Prime subscribers, or a pay per episode situation like most of Amazon’s content?
From the news reports it sounds like it is part of any Prime membership- you just only get HBO shows that are 3 years or older- i.e. you might get the first season of Veep 3 years after it airs. Certain shows like Curb, Sex in the City and Entourage aren’t included because HBO already has syndication deals in place for them.
they are keeping Game of Thrones out of the deal.
Free to Prime.
It says prime in the first sentence, that’s the free part of Amazon Instant Video.
I’ve been re watching deadwood, and I can’t believe how much I still love it. Maybe even more now
And now Prime’s price increase makes sense. Just became waaay more worth it though.
It did, although I would have accepted a $19 increase and to never experience the taint of “Enlightened” again.
AV Club’s best series of 2013!
@Aunt Jemima I understand why, because Laura Dern is amazing in it. It’s just she so perfectly nails the crappy white person who has an “epiphany” that it makes me want to rip out Mike White’s smugness and beat him with it.
This would be awesome. My dad can finally get in on the True Detective love.
In maybe three years:
“No, Game of Thrones and True Detective will not be streaming.”
Any mention of Dream On anywhere?
Hey HBO: just make HBO Go a standalone product. This is like 20% of a good move.
“You can watch all of our content that’s at least 3 years old as long as it isn’t our best stuff!”
Excellent.
This also a load off HBOGO’s servers, which probably has some part in the decision.
And FX
They have to draw the line on prime/free somewhere, these deals are not cheap for Amazon, I’m guessing.
I’m fine with paying for Louie and the several other shows I pay per-episode. It still works out to less than a third of the cost of cable or satellite (for me.)