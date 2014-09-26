Your Helpful Guide To Telling All The New Fall 2014 Shows Apart

Fall premiere season is upon us. CAN YOU FEEL THE EXCITEMENT? Probably not, because unless you’re a big The Mysteries of Laura fan (trick question: there is no such thing as a big The Mysteries of Laura fan), it’s been rough out there. Gotham could turn OK, Black-ish was promising, and hey, that sappy cancer show should be cancelled soon, so you won’t have to see any more overwrought commercials for it while watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but other than that…yeesh. So many shows, so little quality, and there’s a bunch more out next week. It can be hard keeping track of them all, so consider this a guide to remembering what the new Big Four comedies and dramas are about.

Sunday

CSI: Cyber

Madam Secretary

Mulaney

Monday

Gotham

Scorpion

State of Affairs

Tuesday

Forever

Manhattan Love Story

Marry Me

NCIS: New Orleans

Selfie

Wednesday

Black-ish

The Mysteries of Laura

Red Band Society

Stalker

Thursday

A to Z

Bad Judge

Gracepoint

How to Get Away with Murder

The McCarthys

Friday

Constantine

Cristela

Utopia