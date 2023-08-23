Zendaya is an Emmy-winning actress, sure, but she’s also a singer, an ambassador, and a fashion icon. But it wasn’t always this way. She, like everyone, has made fashion mistakes; unlike everyone, however, her fashion mistakes are only a Google Image search away.

Zendaya was asked by Elle (in a pre-SAG-AFTRA strike profile) about some of her worst fashion looks over the years. She quickly took out her phone and searched for “Germany Zendaya.” Here’s how writer Clover Hope describes what she saw: “[She] presents her iPhone to me, showing me a photo of her leaning against a glass railing in Munich, wearing flared pants and a Waldo-esque striped cardigan with an aqua blazer and yellow tee.” The Euphoria actress joked, “I’m angry at him to this day,” referring to her stylist, Law Roach. “Like, why would you put me in this? Bitch, you could’ve done better!”

It’s the blazer on top of a cardigan on top of another shirt, all loudly colored, that really pulls the extremely 2012 outfit together.

Zendaya also discussed the significance of her new movie, Challengers.

She’s so far chosen roles that optimize her unique Daria drollness, starring as a classic high school outcast in the Tom Holland–led Spider-Man franchise and an enigmatic character alongside Timothée Chalamet in the epic Dune (for a cool seven minutes). And yet, somehow, she’s never quite fully commanded the big screen like she does in director Luca Guadagnino’s R-rated tryst drama Challengers — a feat of sensual chaos that Zendaya describes as her “first time really being a leading lady, if you will.”

Challengers comes out on April 26, 2024. As for Dune: Part Two, it’s scheduled for November 3, 2023, but could be pushed back to next year as well.

(Via Elle)