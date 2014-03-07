20 Times You Might Have Seen Bryan Cranston On Screen And Not Realized It

Bryan Cranston may be a Hollywood darling now, but for every Argo or Drive, there are a dozen bit parts on shows like Walker, Texas Ranger and Baywatch not far behind. Saying that he’s paid his dues in Hollywood is an understatement — the man appeared on Murder, She Wrote in three different roles! Seinfeld and Malcom In The Middle excluded, here are 20 Bryan Cranston roles before Breaking Bad that you might have forgotten about.
1. CHiPs, Billy Joe — 1982
“Return To Death’s Door”
2. Preparation H hemorrhoid commercial — early 1980s?
3. Airwolf, Robert Hollis — 1986
“Desperate Monday”
4. Baywatch, Tom Logan — 1989
“Cruise Ship”
5. Matlock, Brian Emerson — 1987, 1991
“The Gift,” “The Marriage Counselor”
6. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, voice of Snizard — 1993
“Foul Play In The Sky”
7. Walker, Texas Ranger, Hank — 1994
“Deadly Vision”
8. Murder, She Wrote, various roles — 1986-1990
“Menace, Anyone?” “Good-Bye Charlie,” “Something Foul In Flappieville”
9. That Thing You Do!, Virgil Grissom — 1996
10. The Rockford Files, Patrick Dougherty — 1996
“Crime And Punishment”
He was on a few murder she wrote episodes.
Tying in to playing astronaut Gus Grissom in “That Thing You Do!”, he also played Buzz Aldrin in a couple episodes of “From The Earth To The Moon”
[a2.tvspielfilm.de]
Can we get “Witch Lawyer” made into a show?
It’s been done. It was going great until their whiny vampire nemesis locked the main cast in a wine cellar with a couple of his insane offspring.
did he represent the troll bride?
V.I.P. was a guilty pleasure.
Linda Hamilton’s hair in Murder She Wrote is GLORIOUS!
It’s times like these when I’m mad at Netflix for not having CHiPs available to stream.
Needs more of his anime voice-over roles. Macross Plus or GTFO. Also, apparently, he was Fei Long in the Street Fighter 2 animated movie.
[www.animenewsnetwork.com]
He also guest starred as a villain on the 90’s Flash show:
[www.imdb.com]
serious though we need one of those vh1 shows where we go through this guys life story on the way to breaking bad I did not know he did all this. this man paid his due and no doubt have so many stories
I remember seeing him on an episode of Malcolm in the Middle a while ago. That was weird.
Is anyone going to mention how much he looks like NPH in #11???
Surprised he didn’t appear on an episode of Miami Vice. EVERYONE did that show.
What about the CLERKS animated tv show?
Im going back to find that x’files episode…..also 3rd rock …cool list
The article’s title is “20 Times You Might Have Seen Bryan Cranston On Screen And Not Realized It.” No one saw that show and I say that as a fan of it.
Weird. That reply was meant for cochese99.
Was that really him in that X-files episode?? I remember that episode! I just had no idea it was him. Doesn’t really look like him.
Yes, it was.
Vince Gilligan wrote that episode, and it was that episode that convinced him that Bryan Cranston would be the perfect actor to play Walter White.