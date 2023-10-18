Is The ‘Yellowstone’-Related 6666 Ranch A Real Place?

Taylor Sheridan decided that his mountain of TV shows isn’t enough. Nor are three Yellowstone shows enough. At some point, a 6666 series will splinter off from the Yellowstone tree trunk, and the series will follow the lives of the cowboys who reside at the 6666 Ranch. Is it a real place? Oh yes.

As well, bits and pieces of the franchise have already filmed at the real-life location. Those would apparently not include any part of 1923 (starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, who look so happy next to ^^^ Sheridan’s cowboy hat that I had to use a photo), but some 1883 episodes (the prequel starring Sam Elliott) were filmed at the 6666 Ranch (or the “Four Sixes”) near Guthrie, Texas. Despite the ominous-sounding name of the joint, this is not a haunted ranch (that we know of).

The 6666 Ranch is legendary and hails back to 1870 when Captain Samuel “Burk” Burkett founded the location and got things atarted right with 100 heads of cattle who were brandished with “6666.” Today, the ranch spans an area that’s said to be as big as two Chicagos. Sheridan sealed the deal on purchasing the land, reportedly for up to $320 million and partially funded by investors who were keen on Sheridan’s plans to film Yellowstone-related programming on the premises.

This also may or may not be the place where Sheridan films cowboy camps (at a very lucrative price point) for cast and crew of his shows ahead of filming, but the 6666 Ranch is still headed up by General Manager Jim Leathers, who recently admitted that he didn’t know much about Taylor Sheridan before the screenwriting powerhouse visited the ranch with intent to purchase.

The sprawling territory will be where much drama takes place in 6666, according to the Paramount+ show’s synopsis:

Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 has inspired a new scripted series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.

6666 production is currently on hold like nearly everything else in Hollywood, but we’ll keep our eyes on further developments.