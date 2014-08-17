A Louisville Teen Tricked The Cops Into Thinking A ‘Purge’ Was Coming

The idea of The Purge is better than the 2013 movie of the same name. Basically, for one night only, anything goes — you can murder someone, you can steal a car, you can loiter under a No Loitering sign, and there’s nothing the GUVMENT can do about it. This is an appealing premise to teens, who already think they can get away with murder, figuratively or otherwise, and a high school student in Louisville, Kentucky, decided to have some fun with the concept.

On Friday afternoon, Director of Public Information for Kenton County Public Schools Jessica Dykes announced the district decided to move a varsity football scrimmage scheduled for Aug. 15 between Simon Kenton High School and St. Xavier High School to Saturday morning at Simon Kenton in Independence, Kentucky. “We had heard via social media about ‘The Purge,’ and we were in conversations with St. X all day and all morning,” said Dykes. “Ultimately we made the decision based on what was best for our kids and the safety of the students.” Safety was also a concern for the Louisville Metro, Clarksville, and Jeffersonville police departments. All three departments had extra an police presence and took the threats and the citizen’s concerns seriously. (Via)

The teen behind the hoax, which began on Twitter (of course), said, “I didn’t think it would really get that serious until it actually did. Then I started feeling really bad about it because people’s mamma’s talkin’ bout movin’ to Indiana for the night and stuff…I apologize to everybody in Louisville, I love my city it’s where I was born and raised. I love my city and don’t really wanna harm my city. I just thought it would be funny.” His school wasn’t laughing — he’s since been kicked, I mean, purged off the football team.

Via WAVE 3