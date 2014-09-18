A San Francisco Restaurant Has Stepped Up To The Plate To Wage War On Yelp

I personally like Yelp. Over the past few years, the only poor dining experiences I’ve had were a result of not consulting with the user-generated review site, usually decisions made not of my own volition. Business owners, on the other hand, have long-since had a tumultuous relationship with Yelp since reviews cannot be altered or deleted and disgruntled customers often leave unfair reviews — but I feel like most informed consumers can effectively weed through the BS.
One Italian restaurant in the San Francisco area, however, has revealed what may be a much more insidious side to Yelp, and — if true — this could potentially mean that Yelp is basically the equivalent of the online mafia. Botto Bistro co-owner Davide Cerretini claims that at one time he was getting as many as 15-20 calls a week from Yelp asking them to advertise. Eventually they did, spending approximately $270 for a six month time period — but once the restaurant stopped, the positive reviews turned negative and a positive review even vanished.
As such, Cerretini decided to give the middle finger to Yelp and aspire to be the worst reviewed restaurant on the site, offering 25% off to customers who left a one-star review — which in turn prompted a threatening email from Yelp due to offering incentives in exchange for reviews.
Cerretini spoke with SF Gate on the controversy:
“I don’t have anything against Yelp. The idea is fantastic, but the blackmailing thing is ferocious,” says Cerretini. “I think I should be the one deciding if I’m on the site or not. At least I can be there on my terms. The only power they have is they make you reliable to them. So, I’m going to be one of the most unreliable restaurants.”
“I want to be the worst restaurant there is in the Bay Area,” he says. “I think this is the best business move I have made in years.”
If nothing else, the whole thing has made for some pretty entertaining Yelp reviews. Here’s a few examples:
Keep fighting the good fight, Botto Bistro.
BBB is not that far behind Yelp. They used to call our company with the ‘i’m sam with the bbb, we’ve received reports about your business…’ and then they’d shake you down for bbb protection.
How is that shaking you down if they’ve received reports about bad business practices…?
Claiming that they’ve received ‘reports’ is just their way to get you to call back and that’s when they start the sales pitch. They were yelp before yelp! Pay enough to the BBB and they’ll watch your back.
@turdferg, gah, I HATE the BBB. I had a problem with a dishonest medical clinic (apparently running and then billing for tests I didn’t need, didn’t ask for, and didn’t see the results of), so I filed a complaint with the state licensing board and with the BBB. The BBB closed the case saying that that isn’t the kind of complaint they handle, and they didn’t even list it in the complaints against the clinic.
If I had gone to Yelp first, all the one star reviews would have tipped me off. :-/ I don’t trust Yelp implicitly, but more like I do Amazon. I look for the trends.
I spent 10 years in a ruthless business office equipment sales, constantly fighting for business against several competitors whose “free service contracts” were totally fraudulent. I met hundreds of customers who had been burned by these competitors. Many were willing to give me copies of their exorbitant bills for the “free” service they had been enduring. With these sample bills in hand I rarely lost a sale to these creeps if people would give me a chance to explain how “free service contracts” work. Throughout the 10 years the BBB continued to have these fraudsters as members with a “clean” record. The BBB didn’t care as long as their members paid. To me, a BBB endorsement is worthless!
I’ve been to this place and the owners are rude, the service SUCKS and the food is mediocre. They are so busy telling you what they don’t have I had to ask myself what the hell do they have and why did I come here? You order at the counter (that’s fine), they let you know from behind the counter to come pick up your food (ok), you have to get your own plates, napkins and silverware and then drop off your plates when done. So why the huge tip jar at the counter? I just paid for the food and did everything. When I go out to dinner I like it to be a pleasant experience. I dont want the waitress telling me with an attitude that she doesn’t have butter (I know that based on the sign on the wall) when I am really just trying to ask for the bathroom key. don’t get it twisted folks this place is a 1 🌟 for sure!!!!
This is brilliant. I’ve helped numerous local business owners fight back against Yelp extortion, and this guy gets it. He’s smart to take advantage of a savvy customer base who understand how to work Yelp.
If they really want to screw with Yelp they should offer a discount for leaving bad reviews on OTHER restaurants as well as their own. They could completely invalidate the service in their entire area.
Just tried looking up the place on Yelp. No listing!! Hmmmm….
My wife and I had a great experience at a restaurant once and tried to leave a positive a positive review. We were the first to review the place and got an email back from Yelp, paraphrasing, “We did not post your review because we believe you’re an employee of this establishment.”. At that point we knew Yelp was a joke.
When are places like Yelp going to realize harrassing people is only going to result in backlash? Probably when people realize that about popup ads and autoplay videos.
I own 4 BBQ restaurants in Knoxville, TN, and YELP is PURE EVIL. I have actually been banned from my own access to my own 4 restaurants by Yelp because I kept mentioning and discussing their filter system in my reply’s to reviews. I cannot upload pictures, I cannot change any details about my 4 restaurants. Yelp are “blackmail artists” who are profiting off the backs of small business owners by supplying mis-information! If you trust “yelp”, explain to me why almost half of the reviews for Archers BBQ are filtered off, and why those filtered reviews average 1.5 stars above the reviews that yelp displays!
By the way, ARCHERS BBQ IN KNOXVILLE TN WILL BUY YOU A FREE SANDWICH FOR WRITING A 1 STAR REVIEW ON YELP!!! We have 4 locations. [www.archersbbq.com]
Yelp has invalidated its own service through their extortion tactics. You cannot believe a highly rated restaurant, because if they pay the Yelp vig (percentage, shakedown), they get inflated reviews and the negative ones get de-listed. If the business has a poor score, they may just have refused to pay the extortion and are suffering the repercussions. I know restauranteurs, caterers and other businesses who have watched their high-rating reviews suddenly disappear from their profile after refusing to advertise. (One local business hadn’t even been open long enough to make money to cover their rent and Yelp was shaking them down for $350/month!) Yelp is merciless and relentless. And knowing this renders all profiles on their site not credible. Another review service will move to dominance if they are more honest in their dealings. Yes, it is helpful to get true reviews from other patrons — for potential customers and businesses. Good businesses even take the negative feedback, respond, and work to improve their service. (I’ve seen bad businesses, on the other hand, threaten and intimidate patrons for expressing their true experience — that has often had an even more negative backlash for the business than that one bad review might have had.)
The sad thing is, Yelp could make just as much money (possibly more) by protecting the integrity of their site and selling just add-on marketing assistance and not screw with patron reviews. Yelp could help businesses respond properly to bad reviews, could give subscribing businesses highlighted status on open searches, sell them the add-on features of click-through reservations and check-in promotions. Yelp also makes money from the banner ads that come up at top of search listings and along the side. Every time a patron uses the site, Yelp makes money because their ad rates are tied to user volume. Why would they pursue this unscrupulous course to devalue their own site and drive people elsewhere?
If Yelp destroys its credibility, they have nothing left to sell but commercialized lies and fiction. And when eyeballs will go elsewhere, advertising revenues drop. (And how can advertisers even trust the usage stats Yelp provides?) Their credibility is not something they can ever regain.
I’ve been a frequent user, but have grown weary of wrestling with the site when I search for restaurants or other businesses and get only half the relevant listings. Clearly, they play favorites with those who cave to their abused power — not just in the reviews but listing businesses at all. The only thing businesses and patrons can do is favor another, more legitimate, site. I haven’t heard the same negative tactics at Urban Spoon, or Zagats. Or Trip Advisor, which is under-utilized.
People’s time out is precious. Money spent is precious. Having some legitimate feed back from other patrons can be a very useful tool — certainly superior to a lone local newspaper critic’s evaluation.
Doesn’t anyone find it odd that in 10 years of existence, with 138 million visitors monthly and more than 61 million reviews (and several dismissed lawsuits) that NO ONE has ever produced EVIDENCE (you know, the kind that holds up in court) of any extortion, threat, bribe, tit-for-tat, attempt to manipulate review ranking or position or anything else like these unfounded allegations “I heard from my brother-in-law” or “that happened to that guy I know.” ?
Just “I heard” anecdotes.
Nothing. Not a single taped phone call (completely legal in most states), not a single sworn affidavit from a corroborating witness listening in on the same call, not a single contemporaneous email, not one verified Yelp sales rep name time and date, not a single example of a business with crappy reviews that started advertising and suddenly shows all great reviews.
Doesn’t that seem odd? With 61 million reviews and 138 million visitors a month surely someone has proof of something? No? Then shut up please. Learn how the site works. Your one shot out of the blue glowing 5-star or scathing 1-star review might not appear because it lacks credibility as determined by the “Not Recommended” algorithm. Keep reviewing and it will. And if you’re a business, use and respond to reviews. Yelp IS. Trying to ignore it is a bad business decision. It exists and saying “don’t use it” is like saying “don’t breathe.”
@Austin Publican
Yelp is based in California, and you have to follow their rules for recording phone calls. California is a two party consent state. Otherwise, recording of the phone call is considered wire tapping and is a felony. I have a business and have seen the unfair practices first hand. No, they don’t say, “Pay us or else…”. They know the correct wording to use to keep them out of trouble, just as many cold call get rich schemes do. They make their money dancing in the grey area of the law. In fact, a court just ruled in favor of Yelp being allowed to manipulate ratings. [www.sfgate.com] <– see what I did there? I sited a source for my argument. Where are you getting your information from again? The info you are pulling out of your ass isn't cutting it.
This is a common tactic. It is disgusting on many fronts. So go back to your boss at Yelp you told you to hit up every thread and leave positive Yelp arguments that you have failed miserably.
I have been through the ‘shakedown’ process. They are very careful to say that advertising doesn’t effect reviews and that those are walled off from each other. I’m sure it’s just pure coincidence that when you refuse to advertise, your positive reviews are suddenly de-listed. It’s all the ‘algorithm’. Sure.
Funny, I read the same comment as Austin Publican in the comment section of this article. [m.sfweekly.com]
Austin, You do know that Yelp has been involved in a few class action law suits across the country because of this, right? A couple of smaller publications have written about how shady Yelp’s practices are. Those publications? Forbes and the Wall Street Journal.
Great reply! I am glad to hear that the media has caught on a bit. I have never used Yelp, but based on everything I have read, I will help to spread the word to friends who do use it.
This is brilliant. Yelp is one of the biggest annoyances in my work day. They call three times a day!
I run a one person Design Drafting business and have a Yelp account. This account is unmanageable. There is no phone number to call to discuss my reviews at least to my knowledge. I make an offer to people to write a favorable review and get 10% off their final bill. All reviews that have been written that clients have done for me have been removed from Yelp. When I email Yelp to ask, WTF, they give me the algorithm BS. They just know they are fake, some how. OK, answer me this; if I pay Sam Elliott to say my design business is the greatest on the planet and Sam has never used my service, what is the difference? A paid for positive review is nothing more than a commercial from a paid spokes person, is it not? After the reviews get omitted from the Yelp website, I copy and paste them directly on my website. Sam Elliott my drive a Dodge truck but I bet he does not drink Coors Beer. I make far less than Sam and I don’t drink that beer.
I’ve heard this about Yelp. As it’s been happening to all kinds of places in Santa Monica. Restaurants, magic shops, clothing stores, etc … what a scam! No bueno, yelp.
Thank god this is finally being exposed! Yelp is such an annoying, greedy, messed up company. I’ve dealt with them for years, and YES the claims by this restaurant are TRUE, I’ve had the same experience with my business. Pay them, and if you don’t ,suffer bad reviews. COMPLETE BLACKMAIL!
Stacey if you’re going to be a respected journalist you should at least be well-informed before you write an editorial. Business owners are not upset at yelp because they can’t delete comments, they’re upset because yelp is an online mafia. Before yelp figured out they could make money by hard-pressing businesses to advertise or else, they may have been a decent review resource. However, since the day they started “asking” businesses to advertise for $375 month reviews were “randomly filtered” on back pages that are not seen nor are they calculated into the rating. My friend’s business had 47 4-5 star reviews that were “hidden” with only 14 reviews showing with fake reviews from 2007 on front page leaving her with 3 stars. When she finally have him and agreed to pay “the insurance”, 5 more reviews appeared on her front page and she was bumped up 1/2 star. Why do only 14 out of 72 reviews appear on her front page and another higher paying business has 30 out of 45 showing. I’m proud of the restaurant – more business owners should do this because they have deeper pockets with higher paid lawyers to best all past charges.
Exactly this. I’ve been to Yelp seminars that are veiled attempts at getting your $400 every month, which of course it is. Where it got interesting was when confronted with legit issues, like Yelps ‘filtration engine’ not allowing 4 or 5 star reviews to businesses who choose not to advertise, and every issue was met with “have you considered advertising?”
Needless to say, the seminar ended like Thunderdome. The upside was I got several to-go lunches to take home when everyone else was distracted. I hate for like 3 days.
Oh wow. A way to “be different” and “fight the man.” So dumb. Yelp is an effective and useful way to do things. They don’t want to spend cash to advertise? Fine. It’s just another case of ironic hipsters that go against the establishment. Shocking it’s in San Fran….wouldn’t have seen THAT coming. Stupid town, stupid owners. Enjoy your free publicity. You were successful in what you set out to do. Get something for nothing.
you are kidding right? Research yelp, they actually pay people to leave reviews and i bet those never get flagged and they have been sued numerous times for their blackmailing tactics
So, tell us, Jbedd, how long have you worked for Yelp or are you a founding member?
My problem with Yelp is the way they screen comments. I live in a town with fewer than 1000 people. If local businesses expect honest reviews, Yelp needs to back off on pressuring users to give up their privacy. I have had both positive and negative reviews removed and received juvenile emails coaching me on how I wasn’t “elite enough”.
Seriously, Yelp? I left high school a long time ago.
Yelp sucks! Has anyone else had trouble sharing this article on Facebook? I can only do it on my private page, it won’t let me post it on my business page? Is Facebook in conspiracy with Yelp?
So this restaurant is actually going out of business. I’ve been to it many times and it’s actually great food, however the location is not ideal. The main street accessing it has been closed for construction for over a year now.
I have never found Yelp to be reliable. Many of the reviews seem to be written by competitor businesses. Often the reviews are so poorly written, one cannot even discern what problem the reviewer encountered. Even great restaurants have awful reviews on Yelp, not so with other review websites where they actually verify you had an interaction with the business. Anyone can trash talk on Yelp, which seems to be its sole purpose.
The problem with Yelp, aside from their business practices, is that it doesn’t garner the kind of interest necessary to be an accurate source of data (For instance, a person might be tempted to think that a place with overwhelmingly positive reviews should be trusted, but upon inspection you notice that there are only 15 reviews. A good business should be engaging with a lot more than 15 people, right? So where are the other people? They’re apparently not motivated enough by the experience to go to Yelp in order to give a review. What were those experiences like? How am I supposed to view this as an accurate portrayal of the place when they inspire so few reviews?) If there are any app developers in the house, I know the solution. I know how Yelp could be easily destroyed. I wish I knew someone at Google, because my solution could have such wide-ranging implications.
I’m so sick of people using “San Francisco” to describe an any area within a two hour radius. This restaurant is an hour drive from SF, so not entirely sure how it’s considered a “San Francisco” restaurant. If you were writing an article about a restaurant in Jersey city, would you describe it as a NYC restaurant?
Remember a job has every legal right to sue anyone for slander. If you tell people, “DO NOT GO, NOT TO GO” then that is legally considered to be slander. A company can do a fast screen shot for evidence, ask the host provider for your personal information that you used to sign in, then get your IP address, then call that hosting company and get more info about you, then pretty much your screwed. The company can sue you for every penny you have. Just be careful how you word things…
My GF started a salon in San Diego she had 2 people leave great reviews, both had accounts years old and prior feedback. a few days after yelp contacted her to advertise on their site she declined and the next days all the reviews were flagged as not reccomended
I have a friend who had a similar experience with Yelp and their extortion bullying. This is awesome!
Somehow I doubt their story. I imagine they are just fighting back because of bad reviews they were getting. There is a similar site in germany that ranks local home delivery restaraunts and I have received several harassing phone calls and emails from establishment owners asking me to change my honest reviews. These establishment owners get very angry when they get exposed for their laziness and shortcutting.
I used to be a fan of Yelp but they’ve completely lost their reputability with me after they allowed a couple of individuals to cyber-bully me by using my name several times in their posts, and writing some pretty disparaging things about my character. All of these things are untrue, and written by people I couldn’t with, no matter how hard I tried. I’ve requested the material to be removed several times but unfortunately there is nothing I can do…very unfortunate. You can see for yourself how heartless these people were: [www.yelp.com]
How about those who have had direct exposure to Yelp and their crappy extortion practices placing what it known – what’s been done to them – at RipOffReport.com…..?
Sounds like Yelp needs to be investigated for criminal extortion. Being an internet company such charges would probably be drawn at the federal level (Individual states could still get involved). BBB by offering “selective protection” to paying members is effectively playing the same game.
How exactly can Yelp threaten them for exchanging bad reviews for perks? By giving them GOOD reviews? The place WANTS to be delisted, so what else can Yelp threaten them with?
I once went to a dentist who said horrible things about wasting money on AIDS Research, this is in San Francisco, after telling her I was an AIDS educator. I posted this on Yelp. I think it is germain to the experience I had at this dentist. I was advised by Yelp that by post had “nothing to do with he abilities as a dentist and took my post down. When I tried to post again questioning her ability to separate dentistry from politics, not only did they not post me, the BLOCKED me from making any posts, I can’t even say I like the bread sticks at Olive Garden (and I do!) I wrote them, and received no response. I tried registering under a different name, and that was blocked too since it came from the same computer. This is true and frightening. She had a post up that said she looked like a “Hot New York Dyke” and that was left up. I’m not sure what that had to do with her dental abilities. Any restaurant review is either one star or 5 – little in between, on owners friends write good reviews, the competitors friends write bad reviews. It doesn’t take to long to see the whole think is a scam. The advertising extortion, not unheard of by San Francisco’s alternative press, is the cherry on the top. YELP is useless and corrupt. Ask a friend for a recommendation if you are new in town, or just take a chance if the menu looks good. The reviews mean nothing. I think what they did to me was illegal and definitely AIDS-phobic and homo-phobic in the context. She is still in practice.
Yelp = Better Business Bureau. They’re both school yard bullies shaking up businesses for their milk money.