Getty Image

If the name Aaron Schock sounds familiar, it’s because the former Illinois state representative made national headlines back in 2015 for his exquisitely decorated Downton Abbey-themed office that allegedly cost $40,000. This led to further digging into Schock’s use of taxpayer and campaign funds, which unearthed extravagant spending habits such as lavish trips, private property, and concert tickets. Suffice to say, the scandal led to his untimely resignation from office. (Recently, felony charges were dropped when he agreed to pay back nearly $68,000 to campaign committees.)

At any rate, during Schock’s time in office from 2009 until 2015, he had a shockingly (pun intended) anti-gay record which included voting against adding LGBTQ rights to federal hate crime protections, against the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, and for the Defense of Marriage Act — that legislation defined marriage as between a man and a woman and was eventually struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013.

So it should come as a huge surprise that Schock was seen frolicking with gay friends out at Coachella over the weekend, dancing, and getting intimate with a guy or two. Writer and political activist James Duke Mason posted photos of Schock at the festival to Facebook with the following caption: